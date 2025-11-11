A car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday killed 8 and injured 7. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mourned the loss. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured and assured a thorough investigation by Delhi Police, Crime Branch, and NSG teams.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has mourned the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi on Monday. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Response and Investigation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Lok Nayak Hospital, where the injured are receiving treatment. He took stock of the situation and held a meeting with Delhi Police CP Satish Golcha and a team of doctors.

Delhi Police's Crime team and NSG have reached the spot and begun an investigation into the incident.

Home Minister Details Incident

Earlier, Amit Shah told ANI said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Casualties Confirmed

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, killing eight people while injuring seven others, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. (ANI)