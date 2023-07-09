Deepika Padukone's shoutout for husband Ranveer Singh on social media is unmissable

Deepika Padukone raised eyebrows and made the global fandom of Ranveer upset when she declined to wish her husband, Ranveer Singh, on his birthday. But now the actress turned cheerleader for her husband by giving him a shoutout on social media.

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6, and many Bollywood celebrities wished him birthday by posting photos, videos. Out of them all, the #DeepVeer fandom waited for Bollywood queen Deepika to wish her husband Ranveer Singh a birthday on social media. Unfortunately, they all definitely got hurt and upset when she refrained from the same. Deepika not wishing Ranveer on social media had upset Ranveer fans, who all got heartbroken. But, a few days after skipping to wish Ranveer publically on social media, the Bollywood queen and 'Pathaan' star Deepika has turned cheerleader for her husband Ranveer Singh as she dedicated an Instagram story to him.

Ranveer got loved and hailed for his quirky sartorial fashion choices and looks. The 'Project K' starlet agreeing with this, reshared the post and wrote 'Hell Yeah' pouring in all her love for Ranveer Singh.

While Ranveer and Deepika are the much-loved and popular power couple in the Bollywood industry who always give their ardent #DeepVeer fandom the much-needed relationship and couple goals with their cutesy, romantic and mushy social media PDA and posts, but for quite some time, it has been missing and, their fans are missing them terribly.

Deepika Padukone's work front:

On the work front, the actress has Prjoect K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, a pan-Indian sci-fi actioner-thriller film helmed by Nag Ashwin. Besides this, Deepika also has The Intern Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline and also an untitled film, with noted South filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan too.

