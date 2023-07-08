Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan goes gaga over Prabhas; star says 'honored' to be a part of Project K

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratefulness for being part of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Hassan's 'Project K' and calls the 'Adipurush' star an idol.

    Amitabh Bachchan expressed his thanks and pleasure for becoming a part of the upcoming Telugu film "Project K." Sr Bachchan, famed for his contributions to Indian film, acknowledged his honour and privilege to participate in this monumental undertaking. He notably recalled sharing the frame with Prabhas, whom he described as an idol. Big B expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prabhas for his humility, respect, and care in his tweet. The renowned actor's statements revealed his true sentiments, emphasising their connection's meaning. His message went beyond his own experience, as he wished everyone involved in the film prosperity and progress. 

    Taking to Twitter, Sr Bachchan wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema  , ‘Project K’ and to  have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol ,  Prabhas ..” 

    He added, “Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me  .. The humility , the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching & emotional ..”

    Amitabh's passionate tweet not only expresses his gratitude for being a part of this cinematic endeavour, but also expresses his admiration for the business as a whole. His statements emphasise the collaborative atmosphere and mutual respect that artists share. 

    Big B's forthcoming projects include a role in Nag Ashwin's highly awaited film Project K. The film's cast features Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Project K is generating buzz as the first-ever Indian film to make its debut at the famed San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. The picture seems to be a visual delight for viewers. 

    'Project K' is primed to make a huge impression in Telugu film, thanks to Big B's unequalled acting talent and Prabhas' enormous appeal. Fans are anxiously awaiting additional information and glances into this enormous undertaking as the project proceeds. 

