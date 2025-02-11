Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH]

Deepika Padukone recently shared a sneak peek of her participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, engaging with students about mental well-being, stress management, and the importance of open expression.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, the renowned Bollywood actress, recently gave a sneak peek into her participation in the second episode of the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha through a heartfelt video on Instagram. The episode, which will air soon, delves into the significance of mental well-being, particularly within the context of student life and education.

Encouraging Open Expression

In the video, Deepika is seen engaging with students, emphasizing the importance of expressing emotions openly. She encourages them to never bottle up their feelings, urging students to communicate freely with their families and friends. “We all face stress. I was really weak in Maths – and I still am!” she humorously confessed, adding a personal touch to the conversation. She highlights that it’s okay to not have all the answers but stresses that mental well-being is paramount. Deepika also draws attention to the importance of journaling as an outlet for students to express their feelings, sharing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself touched upon the value of open expression in his book.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Platform for Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he addresses student concerns related to exams, stress, and mental health. This year marks the eighth edition of the program, which kicked off earlier this week. The initiative serves as a vital platform for students to receive advice from prominent figures on managing exam-related pressures and staying motivated.

Celebrity Involvement in the Event

Apart from Deepika Padukone, several influential personalities are joining the conversation in this year’s edition. Boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru are also participating, offering their wisdom and experiences to guide students through tough times.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru and more to join PM Modi for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in new format (WATCH)

