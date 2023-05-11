Deepika Padukone creates new benchmark; joins Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey by featuring on TIME magazine

Best known for multi-layered performances in films like Piku, Pathaan, and Cocktail, Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone has made a new record by becoming the only Bollywood celebrity to feature on the esteemed global publication TIME magazine cover. Know details.

Deepika Padukone in her celebrated career spanning seventeen years in Bollywood, has gone on to dominate the global arena with many achievements that most could only dream of. Adding another feather to her international hat, the superstar now features on the cover of TIME Magazine.

With this, Deepika Padukone gets added to the list of the occasional and globally acclaimed Indian actors to be on the cover of TIME by beating all her contemporaries here. Not only this, but she joined the elite club of notable public figures like Barrack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other significant personalities who have had the privilege of featuring in the prestigious and highly reputable magazine.

ALSO READ: 'Embarrassing': Sonam Kapoor's speech at King Charles's coronation slammed by netizens - WATCH

Last year, the globally acclaimed female superstar Deepika was awarded The Time 100 Impact Award for her achievements in cinema and for her work in mental health advocacy. Deepika Padukone is the only Indian celebrity to be honored twice by TIME. Time and again, we have seen how Deepika Padukone, with her unprecedented popularity mixed with overall international appeal and indestructible stardom, has put India on the global map.

Only this year, Deepika Padukone took over the stage as the only Indian presenter at the Oscars and was amongst the most talked-about personalities at this year’s Oscar awards. The superstar ended 2022 with a bang and made headlines by becoming the first Indian to reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. Deepika also accompanied it to the stadium and unveiled it amidst a stadium packed with thousands of screaming fans which was a massive and historic moment in her career. She was also part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, making her the only Indian on the esteemed jury.

Undoubtedly, Deepika is making our country proud by becoming the most popular and noted global Bollywood brand ambassador. Not only this, but Deepika has bagged big endorsement deals with globally renowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier. If that was not enough testimony to her impact in the global arena, she got listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande as one of the ten most beautiful women in the world.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in white crop top and short denim skirt; see her sexiest pictures