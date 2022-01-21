WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

David Warner is coming off a decent outing in Ashes 2021-22. He tends to keep his fans engaged with engaging social media posts. Recently, he performed the hook step from Pushpa's Srivalli song.

Australian opener David Warner has bounced back to form after a poor patch in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). He performed decently in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, helping his side win its first-ever title, followed by a good performance in the 2021-22 Ashes and winning it. Meanwhile, he has been keeping his fans engaged on social media.

Warner has a knack for uploading engaging posts and videos on his social media handles to entertain his Indian fans. Recently, he did something unique. He performed the hook step to the 'Srivalli' song from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'. The Australian nailed it, but seemingly struggled with his flip-flops, as he captioned, "😂😂😂 #pushpa what's next??"

Following the same, his fans lost it and went crazy. One fan wrote, "After retirement planning to shift in India? You'll be making millions of $ if you become full-time Instagram content creator. Just joking, brilliant stuff, dew." Another fan penned, "Everything is ok, but beard is missing, bro. But, good dance."

One fan reasoned that Warner was the reason that he used Insta. "U r the one reason why I want to use Instagram. Please continue enjoying our Telugu songs/movies," he wrote. On the other hand, another authored, "David Warner bhaiya, I want saami-saami song from Pushpa movie you and candy vadina."

Warner's IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released him after his poor form led to a fallout with the team management. He has entered the mega auction for IPL 2022. He will be eyed by many teams and will likely draw big bucks. Moreover, his bounce back to form during the T20WC will strengthen his case.