Entertainment

Stree 2 Box-Office Day 5: Rajkummar Rao starrer earns THIS

Stree 2 becomes surpasses 'Fighter'; becomes the highest grossing Hindi film of the year

Image credits: Twitter

Stree 2 Tops 2024 Box Office

Stree 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, with a whopping Rs 228 Cr collection in just five days, surpasses previous top contenders 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Image credits: instagram

Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

With an extended opening weekend, 'Stree 2' recorded the highest opening of the year, collecting Rs 228.45 Cr. This achievement dethroned 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD,'

Image credits: Social Media

Monday Collection Boost

Early estimates from Sacnilk.com indicate that 'Stree 2' collected Rs 37 Cr on Monday, pushing its total box office earnings to Rs 228.45 Cr. The film continues to dominate

Image credits: Social Media

Outshining 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Stree 2' has not only surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Fighter' but also broke the Hindi box office records previously held by 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Image credits: Social Media

Capitalizing on Major Holidays

The film benefited from the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holidays, with significant earnings on both days

Image credits: Social Media

Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan collection

Independence Day, 'Stree 2' earned Rs 51.8 Cr, while Raksha Bandhan brought in Rs 37 Cr

Image credits: Twitter

Strong Regional Performances

The highest occupancies for 'Stree 2' were recorded in key regions like Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. These regional performances contributed significantly

Image credits: instagram

Star-studded cast

Stree 2 brought back original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, while adding exciting cameos by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One