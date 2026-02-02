The exiled Tibetan community in Dharamshala celebrates as spiritual leader Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy for the album "Meditations". Deputy speaker Dolma Tsering hailed it as a historic moment to spread his message of universal brotherhood.

The exiled Tibetan community living in Dharamshala are elated as spiritual leader Dalai Lama earns his first Grammy for the spoken-word album "Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" on Monday.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Reacts

Expressing joy, the Deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering said that with this Grammy award the Dalai Lama's message of "universal brotherhood" and compassion will spread all over the world.

In response to the Dalai Lama's achievement, Deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering told ANI, "It's historic moment and it's a matter of great joy, not only for Tibetans but for the whole humanity. So I also want to express my congratulations to his holiness for winning this Grammy award"

"This is certainly a new platform that he has been able to reach to share his message of universal brotherhood and compassion," added Tsering.

About the Award-Winning Album

The album was nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Monday (Local Time). The event took place at Los Angeles.

The Dalai Lama collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash on this album, which is a combination of spoken words and music to celebrate the values of peace, compassion and hope.

Dalai Lama Responds to Grammy Win

In response to the award the Dalai Lama's office posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely." https://x.com/DalaiLama/status/2018151531686797562

Meanwhile, Grammy's 2026 concluded with Kendrick Lamar ann SAZ winning the Record of the Year award while Billie Eilish bagged the Best Song of the year at the prestigious award ceremony. (ANI)