Review of Daadi Ki Shaadi: Many people praised Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's acting and the movie's conversations on social media.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, will make her Bollywood debut in this film. Neetu Kapoor, her mother, and Kapil Sharma also appear in the movie. Bollywood celebrities recently attended a special screening of the movie in Mumbai, even though it will be released on May 8. The movie has received favourable reviews thus far.

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A review shared by Riddhima read, “Laughed, cried and was thoroughly entertained by the wholesomeness of it all ❤️ @neetu54 you are amazing as usual and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial what an awesome debut! Amazing performances by all the cast members. Watch Dadi Ki Shaadi!!!!"

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Alekha Advani Jain wrote, “Fab movie, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and everyone else in the film. Such a fun family drama." Aamir Khan told the paparazzi, “Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better kiya hai (This is Riddhima’s first film. She has done a great job. She’s better than Ranbir)."

Despite having previously appeared on Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, Riddhima will be the oldest Kapoor to make her on-screen debut at the age of 45. Riddhima stated, "It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional," in a recent interview with SCREEN. Everything seems to be going full circle, and I am aware that my father is always there to support and bless me in whatever I decide to accomplish. That idea gives me a lot of courage and solace.

“Being in front of the camera for a show made me comfortable. It gave me a sense of ease and familiarity, which definitely made this transition smoother," Riddhima said about her Netflix show. Interestingly, Neetu Kapoor also made brief appearances on the show alongside Riddhima and spoke about returning to work after Rishi Kapoor’s passing.

Now, Neetu will be seen as Riddhima’s on-screen mother in the film. Riddhima said, “Working with mom was incredibly special. I discovered how effortless and instinctive she is as an actor." Neetu also advised Riddhima: “Stay natural and don’t overthink. Just feel the moment." Riddhima said, “That really helped me ease into my performance."

Kapil Sharma came up with the name Riddhima for Daadi Ki Shaadi. She stated, "I haven't actually asked him why, but I believe he recognised something honest or relatable in me. I'm just glad he recommended my name." The film, which stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb, is due to release on May 8.