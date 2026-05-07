Film review of 'Michael' praises Jaafar Jackson's hauntingly accurate portrayal of the King of Pop. The author calls it an intuitive deep dive, enhanced by the immersive Dolby Vision and Atmos experience at Allu Cinemas.

There is a difference between watching a movie and witnessing a legacy. Some critics had called the 2026 biopic 'Michael' a clean or filtered take on the life of the legendary musician cum performer. But as I sat in Allu Cinemas, in the very seat where Allu Arjun sat during the theatre's inauguration, I realised that the sceptics missed it. They were looking at the frame while ignoring the masterpiece inside it. Let me tell you why 'Michael' isn't just a film but an intuitive and emotional deep dive into the creative fire of the King of Pop.

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The Vulnerability of a Genius

You would expect a larger-than-life spectacle to take away all the cheers, but it was the silence that defined this film. Jaafar Jackson doesn't just 'play' Michael but inhabits Michael Jackson with a hauntingly accurate sense of vulnerability. I also like the fact that the film takes its time with the buildup. It shows us the meticulous, almost painful genius involved in crafting his music. Seeing all those raw moments in the studio, where a simple melody is coaxed into a global anthem, felt incredibly intimate to me. The narrative didn't shy away from exploring the shadow cast by his father as well. The portrayal of Joseph Jackson by Colman Domingo is a gut-punch. It's a nuanced look at the stern, demanding discipline that built a superstar while simultaneously bruising the man behind the mask. Seeing that transition from a pressured young boy to a creative titan gave the film a soul I wasn't expecting at all.

The Spectacle of Performance

Every time there is a live performance segment, the film transcends traditional cinema to something that was truly surreal for me. When Jaafar takes the stage, the choreography isn't just a recreation but an explosion of energy that captures the gravity-defying physics of all Michael's iconic movements. The recreations of the Bad tour are captured with such sweep and scale that I forgot I was in a theatre. I think these scenes work because they focus on the 'why' behind the 'how'. You see the transition from the quiet, stuttering man backstage to the absolute leader of the stage the moment the lights hit. The camera stays close enough to capture the snap of a wrist and the glint of a sequin, making these legendary concerts feel like they are happening in real-time, specifically for you.

The Allu Cinemas Immersion

Entering India's first Dolby Vision and Atmos-enabled screen feels like stepping into a different dimension. The 'Black Box' design is the real genius, where it strips away the outside world. This specialised audi-1 layout is carefully designed to minimise distractions, featuring premium seats with unobstructed sight lines and a curved wall-to-wall-to-ceiling screen. It actually took about 30 minutes for my eyes to fully adjust to the sheer brilliance of the screen, but once they did, the world of the 1980s and 90s felt more real than the theatre around me. It was like a giant OLED television that comes with a 75ft screen size. Image courtesy: Allu Cinemas

Dolby Vision- Seeing the Shadow and the Light

The visual depth provided by the Dolby Vision 6P Cinema Projection system is staggering. With a contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, which is 500 times more than what you see on normal screens, the 'inkiest blacks' made the stage performances pop with a surreal clarity. This system delivers up to two times more brightness than SDR DCI screens, with the screen capable of reaching 108 nits. I could see the sweat on the brow, the intricate stitching on the military jackets, and the subtle flickers of emotion in Michael's eyes during his most vulnerable close-ups. Because Dolby Vision delivers an expanded colour gamut with three times more color volume, the picture offers a more lifelike sense of depth, preserving every nuance exactly as the director intended. It felt like the director was handing me a magnifying glass to view Michael's soul.

Dolby Atmos- A Participant in the Magic

The sound was the final piece of the puzzle. With a 72-speaker configuration, including powerful screen channels, subwoofers, wall surrounds, and overhead speakers, the Dolby Atmos system didn't just play music; it placed me inside the creative process. Unlike traditional channel-based audio, Atmos frees sound from fixed channels, allowing individual audio objects like a voice or an instrument to move in three-dimensional space with precision. I could distinguish the tight, clinical air of a recording booth from the massive, thumping echoes of a stadium tour. During the iconic dance sequences, the sound was so multidimensional that I caught myself looking over my shoulder multiple times. I felt like I was standing right there on the floorboards, hearing the scuff of a loafer and the roar of a hundred thousand fans as if they were behind me. This object-based approach draws you deeper into the moment, creating a stronger emotional connection to every powerful crescendo.

In The End

'Michael' is an absolute triumph, but seeing it at Allu Cinemas turned it into a landmark event for me. Between Jaafar Jackson's career-defining performance and the sheer technological power of the venue by Dolby, I didn't just see a biopic, but I felt the pulse of a legend. Irrespective of whether you are a fan of Michael Jackson or not, you can't miss this epic biopic. Last but not least, do watch this movie at Allu Cinemas, where the Dolby experience will blow your socks off.

Movie Rating: 4.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology and auto. The views shared here are personal.)

(ANI)