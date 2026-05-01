Cyrus Broacha shared a humorous throwback post about his Bollywood debut in the 1987 film 'Jalwa'. The comedian-actor roasted his own performance, calling it a mix of 'New York Film School energy' and 'municipal hospital execution'.

Cyrus Broacha's Humorous Look Back at 'Jalwa' Debut

A throwback, a little self-roast, and a lot of nostalgia, that's how Cyrus Broacha chose to revisit his very first film. Taking a trip down memory lane, Cyrus recently looked back at his Bollywood debut 'Jalwa,' and true to his style, he didn't hold back on the humour. Sharing a clip from the 1987 film on Instagram, the comedian-actor poked fun at his own performance, calling it a mix of "New York Film School energy" and "municipal hospital execution." The film, directed by Pankuj Parashar, featured Cyrus in a small but memorable role as Suresh, the younger brother of Archana Puran Singh's character Jyothi. In his caption, packed with wit and self-deprecating humour, he wrote, "My Bollywood debut in Jalwa. New York Film School energy, municipal hospital execution. Don't do drugs - Jalwa (1987)..." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyrus Broacha (@cyrus_broacha)

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About the Cult Classic 'Jalwa'

'Jalwa,' which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, was set in Goa and largely shot there. The film followed the story of Kapil, a policeman on a mission to avenge his friend's death, even if it meant bending the rules. Over the years, the film has developed a cult following and is often remembered for its quirky storytelling and performances.

Cyrus Broacha's Journey on Television

Beyond his brief stint in films, Cyrus went on to become a familiar face on Indian television, especially through his work with 'MTV Bakra', which ran successfully for several years. His quick wit and spontaneous humour made him a standout personality in the early days of Indian reality and youth television. He also appeared in 'Hello Friends', where he played a character inspired by Chandler Bing, and later participated in the second season 'Bigg Boss OTT,' reconnecting with a newer generation of audiences. (ANI)