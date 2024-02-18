Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cuteness Alert! Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; couple seek blessing

    Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal shared a fantastic social media message announcing their pregnancy. The actor married his childhood girlfriend in 2021. Check out their cute fur baby, Joey

    Cuteness Alert Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy couple seek blessing RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced pregnancy in an adorable social media post. The actor married his childhood sweetheart in 2021. Varun and Natasha are one of the most popular couples in the film business. After three years, the couple said they plan to become parents soon. 

    In the black and white photo, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump as they twinned in white outfits. The couple's dog, Joey, can be seated on a chair.

    Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    Varun Dhawan revealed his pregnancy on Instagram, posting a photo of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby belly. Joey, their adorable pet, joins them on their frame. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength." 

    Also Read: SEXY photos: Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in black monkini with HOT plunging neckline

    Other celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raashii Khanna, Manushi Chhillar, Maniesh Paul, and others, congratulated the expecting parents.

     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date RBA

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding? RBA

    Who is Yusuf Ibrahim? Know the man responsible for security at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE anr

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE

    Who was Anjana Bhowmick? Bengali actress passed away in Kolkata; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta react RBA

    Who was Anjana Bhowmick? Bengali actress passed away in Kolkata; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna react

    Richly deserved says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award RBA

    'Richly deserved' says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    Karnataka: BBMP sets deadline for installation of Kannada nameplates in Bengaluru; check details

    cricket Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation osf

    Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation

    DyCM DK Shivakumar assures implementation of electoral guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

    DyCM DK Shivakumar assures implementation of electoral guarantees ahead of Lok Sabha elections 

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress's victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah confident of Congress's victory in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies

    Experts question prioritisation of Skydeck project in Bengaluru amidst traffic, infrastructure challenges

    Experts question prioritisation of Skydeck project in Bengaluru amidst traffic, infrastructure challenges

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon