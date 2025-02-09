Critics Choice Awards 2025: Kate Hudson elevates her look with exquisite Sabyasachi Jewellery [PHOTOS]

At the 30th Critics Choice Awards, Kate Hudson captivated with Sabyasachi jewellery while reflecting on the recent Pacific Palisades wildfires and sharing excitement for her upcoming Netflix film, Running Point.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Kate Hudson elevates her look with exquisite Sabyasachi Jewellery [PHOTOS] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Indian designers once again captured global attention at the 30th Critics Choice Awards with their outstanding contributions to red-carpet fashion.
Among the most talked-about moments was Hollywood actress Kate Hudson's choice of accessories.

The actress stunned onlookers at the 30th Critics Choice Awards by wearing a pair of statement earrings and The Bengal Tiger ring from Indian designer Sabyasachi's High Jewellery collection.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)


Hudson, who is known for her bold and elegant fashion choices, paired the intricate jewellery with a sophisticated look at the prestigious event.
She also donned a striking black silk faille dress from Thom Browne. The backless gown, which featured a silk satin bow detail, added a touch of drama to the red carpet.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson also took the opportunity to reflect on a much more personal matter. As she walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, Hudson shared her thoughts on the devastating wildfires that had ravaged the Pacific Palisades area, a community she calls home.

"I grew up in the [Pacific] Palisades," she told E! News, adding, "I think that it's something that you would never imagine you'd ever see in your lifetime or experience."

Amid the ongoing destruction, Hudson found solace in the relief efforts that had been initiated by the residents of Los Angeles.

"To me, it makes sense," she said, adding, "People who live in Los Angeles, we love Los Angeles, and everyone's just risen to the occasion. Now we just have to go through that, continue to support each other and rebuild."

Kate's sister-in-law, Meredith Hagner, who accompanied her to the event, also shared a powerful story of the community's resilience. "My canyon was literally saved by neighbours patrolling people's houses," Meredith shared, adding, "It's unbelievable, really, how people come together."

Hudson, who is a mother to three children Ryder Robinson, 20, from her previous marriage to Chris Robinson; Bingham Bellamy, 13, with ex-partner Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose, 6, with fiance Danny Fujikawa, previously expressed her gratitude for her family's safety.

Despite feeling fortunate that her home was spared from the flames, Hudson has been deeply affected by the chaos surrounding the disaster.
"Been a wild, life-changing couple of weeks for us in the Palisades and other affected areas and so we've been going through it," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories on January 23, adding, "Long road ahead but so grateful for all of your love and kindness."

In addition to reflecting on these difficult times, Hudson also shared her excitement for her new project. Speaking with E! News, she couldn't contain her enthusiasm about her upcoming Netflix comedy, 'Running Point', which is set to premiere on February 27 on Netflix. 

ALSO READ

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..." NTI

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet creates anxiety among fans: "Time to Go..."

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience NTI

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh Mela, describes it as a life-changing spiritual experience

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim snt

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red saree at friend's wedding; shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety MEG

Effective Strategies to Overcome Social Anxiety

Devara 2 UPDATE: Jr NTR-Koratala Shiva set to begin shooting in November, eyeing 1000 crore milestone NTI

Devara 2 UPDATE: Jr NTR-Koratala Shiva set to begin shooting in November, eyeing 1000 crore milestone

Recent Videos

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Video Icon
😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon