Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners

    The Critics Choice Awards happened at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. Here's the winner's list of Critics Choice Awards 2022.

    Critics Choice Awards 2022 Winner List: Squid Game, Succession, Will Smith, are some big winners RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Following the BAFTAs awards in 2022, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards were hosted on Sunday, March 13, at The Century Plaza Hotel. The awards ceremony, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, saw Hollywood celebs, including candidate Andrew Garfield, arrive on the red carpet looking their best.

    It's award season, and Hollywood's A-listers have upped their fashion quotient with each presentation. Following the star-studded SAG Awards and BAFTAs, the who's who of Hollywood arrives on the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2022 red carpet. Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more were among the evening's best dressed.

    The Critics Choice Awards are known for recognising the finest in film and Television. With numerous important projects from the previous year contending for the coveted honours, it was a thrill to watch some of the best works in the entertainment business being recognised. Will Smith received the Best Actor award for his portrayal in King Richard's film, which was one of the evening's top acting honours. Jessica Chastain was named Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

    The Succession star Kieran Culkin bagged an award in the Best Supporting Actor for his role for TV. Also, The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, took home the Supporting Actors honours in a limited series. Check out the full list of winners below. 

    MOVIES
    Best Picture
    Belfast
    CODA
    Don't Look Up
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog WINNER
    Tick, Tick… Boom!
    West Side Story

    Best Actor
    Nicolas Cage, Pig
    Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
    Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
    Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
    Will Smith, King Richard WINNER
    Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Best Actress
    Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
    Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
    Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
    Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
    Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart, Spencer

    Best Supporting Actor
    Jamie Dornan, Belfast
    Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
    Troy Kotsur, CODA WINNER
    Jared Leto, House of Gucci
    J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
    Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

    Best Supporting Actress
    Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
    Ariana DeBose, West Side Story WINNER
    Ann Dowd, Mass
    Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
    Rita Moreno, West Side Story

    Best Young Actor/Actress
    Jude Hill, Belfast WINNER
    Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
    Emilia Jones, CODA
    Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
    Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
    Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

    Best Acting Ensemble

    Belfast WINNER
    Don't Look Up
    The Harder They Fall
    Licorice Pizza
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story

    Best Director

    Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
    Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
    Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER
    Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
    Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
    Denis Villeneuve, Dune

    Best Original Screenplay

    Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
    Zach Baylin, King Richard
    Kenneth Branagh, Belfast WINNER
    Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up
    Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog WINNER
    Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
    Siân Heder, CODA
    Tony Kushner, West Side Story
    Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

    Best Cinematography

    Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
    Greig Fraser, Dune
    Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
    Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
    Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog WINNER
    Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

    Best Production Design

    Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
    Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
    Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
    Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
    Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune WINNER

    Best Editing

    Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story WINNER
    Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
    Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
    Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
    Joe Walker, Dune

    Best Costume Design

    Jenny Beavan, Cruella WINNER
    Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
    Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
    Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
    Janty Yates, House of Gucci

    Best Hair and Makeup

    Cruella
    Dune
    The Eyes of Tammy Faye WINNER
    House of Gucci
    Nightmare Alley

    Best Visual Effects

    Dune WINNER
    The Matrix Resurrections
    Nightmare Alley
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

    Best Comedy

    Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
    Don't Look Up
    Free Guy
    The French Dispatch
    Licorice Pizza
    Ted Lasso WINNER

    Best Animated Feature
    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    The Mitchells vs the Machines WINNER
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Best Foreign Language Film
    A Hero
    Drive My Car WINNER
    Flee
    The Hand of God
    The Worst Person in the World

    Best Song

    "Be Alive" – King Richard
    "Dos Oruguitas" – Encanto
    "Guns Go Bang" – The Harder They Fall
    "Just Look Up" – Don't Look Up
    "No Time to Die" – No Time to Die WINNER

    Best Score

    Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
    Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
    Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
    Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
    Hans Zimmer, Dune WINNER

    TELEVISION

    Best Drama Series

    Evil
    For All Mankind
    The Good Fight
    Pose
    Squid Game
    Succession WINNER
    This Is Us
    Yellowjackets

    Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Mike Colter, Evil 
    Brian Cox, Succession
    Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game WINNER
    Billy Porter, Pose 
    Jeremy Strong, Succession 

    Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
    Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
    Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
    Katja Herbers, Evil
    Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets WINNER
    Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose 

    Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Nicholas Braun, Succession
    Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
    Kieran Culkin, Succession WINNER
    Justin Hartley, This Is Us
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
    Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

    Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Andrea Martin, Evil
    Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
    Christine Lahti, Evil
    J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
    Sarah Snook, Succession WINNER
    Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

    Best Comedy Series

    The Great
    Hacks
    Insecure
    Only Murders in the Building
    The Other Two
    Reservation Dogs
    Ted Lasso WINNER
    What We Do in the Shadows

    Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
    Nicholas Hoult, The Great
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso WINNER

    Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Elle Fanning, The Great
    Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
    Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
    Sandra Oh, The Chair
    Issa Rae, Insecure
    Jean Smart, Hacks WINNER

    Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso WINNER
    Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
    Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
    Ray Romano, Made for Love
    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

    Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
    Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
    Molly Shannon, The Other Two
    Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
    Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso WINNER

    Best Limited series
    Dopesick
    Dr. Death
    It's a Sin
    Maid 
    Mare of Easttown
    Midnight Mass
    The Underground Railroad
    WandaVision

    Best Movie made for Television
    Come From Away
    List of a Lifetime
    The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
    Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
    Oslo WINNER
    Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

    Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for Television
    Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
    Paul Bettany, WandaVision
    William Jackson Harper, Love Life
    Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
    Michael Keaton, Dopesick WINNER
    Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

    Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for Television
    Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
    Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
    Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
    Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
    Margaret Qualley, Maid
    Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown WINNER

    Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for Television
    Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus WINNER
    Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
    William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
    Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
    Christian Slater, Dr. Death
    Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

    Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
    Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus WINNER
    Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
    Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
    Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
    Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
    Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

    Best Foreign Language Series
    Acapulco 
    Call My Agent!
    Lupin
    Money Heist
    Narcos: Mexico
    Squid Game WINNER

    Best Animated Series
    Big Mouth
    Bluey
    Bob's Burgers
    The Great North
    Q-Force
    What If…? WINNER

    Best Talk Show
    The Amber Ruffin Show
    Desus & Mero 
    The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER
    Late Night with Seth Meyers
    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    Best Comedy Specia
    Bo Burnham: Inside WINNER
    Good Timing with Jo Firestone
    James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
    Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
    Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
    Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 8:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    'Sadme main chale gaye...': Kangana questions Bollywood silence on 'The Kashmir Files'

    3 states make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free: What does that mean?

    'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in 3 states: What does that mean?

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate posthumously ycb

    Mysuru University to honorary Puneeth Rajkumar with doctorate posthumously

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan Birthday Was the actor slapped by 53 lakh people drb

    Aamir Khan Birthday: Was the actor slapped by 53 lakh people?

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19 latest updates developments

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19: The latest developments

    BAFTA AWARS 2022 winners list drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: The Power of the Dog, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Joanna Scanlan bag awards

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test: The Yash Virat Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: The Yash-Kohli poster that captured crowds' attention

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022 Lady Gaga Benedict Cumberbatch Sophie Tucker Emma Watson Stars arrive for the ceremony drb

    BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Tucker, Emma Watson; Stars arrive for the ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon