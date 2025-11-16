Cristin Milioti is enthusiastic about a second season of 'The Penguin,' saying she'd 'sign me up!' Her co-star Colin Farrell, however, is not keen on returning. HBO has discussed a new season, but creator Matt Reeves' priority is 'The Batman 2'.

Conflicting Views on 'The Penguin' Season 2

Actress Cristin Milioti shared that she is not thinking about the possibility of 'The Penguin' getting a second season, according to Variety. "I feel like I have zero chill about it because every time I'm asked about a Season 2, I'm like, 'Sign me up!'" Milioti, who won an Emmy for her work on the DC Comics show, told me while promoting her new animated Netflix movie, 'In Your Dreams'. "I love series creator Lauren LeFranc so much. I love our whole cast. It's such an incredible group."

"The Penguin" star Colin Farrell shared that he is in no rush for another season of the series, "I don't want it. I don't want it," he told me at the SAG Awards in February. "We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. So I'm in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it," according to Variety.

However, in July, after the Emmy nominations were announced, HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys told Variety's Michael Schneider that LeFranc and executive producer Matt Reeves had discussed Season 2. Reeves confirmed at the Emmys that conversations occurred, but his current priority is directing the second "The Batman" movie with Robert Pattinson.

Milioti on Her New Film 'In Your Dreams'

"In Your Dreams" explores the complexities of divorce as two young siblings encounter the mythical Sandman in their dreams and implore him to help keep their parents (Milioti and Simu Liu) together, as they are on the verge of separating. Milioti first read the script in 2021.

"It really moved me to think about how we deal with hardships and how we sometimes want things to be different, and how we navigate that," she said, according to Variety.

Tackling Serious Themes in Animation

While marriage problems may seem too serious an issue for a family film, Milioti points to other animated movies that tackle deeper subjects, according to Variety. "If you go back and look at some of the Disney films like 'The Lion King' - it's 'Hamlet.' And 'Bambi'? Forget about it," Milioti said.

"That is one of the most special things about this movie and about animation, too. It sort of begins this nuanced conversation with kids like, 'This can be really hard and scary. This can feel like your world is falling apart, and it is changing. But it is not as scary as it might seem.'"

"In Your Dreams" is available on Netflix. (ANI)