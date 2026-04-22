The trailer for 'Coyote vs Acme' is out, showing Will Forte as a lawyer hired by the Coyote to sue the Acme Corporation, defended by John Cena. The long-delayed Looney Tunes film is set for a summer theatrical release after a troubled history.

The trailer for the long-delayed Looney Tunes film - 'Coyote vs Acme' has been finally unveiled ahead of its summer release in theatres.

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The first look trailer takes audiences into the events of Coyote hiring a billboard accident lawyer, Kevin Avery (Will Forte) and his legal team to sue the Acme corporation, whose products have repeatedly malfunctioned during his pursuit of the Road Runner. Acme Corporation is represented by corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena).

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More on the Film's Plot and Inspiration

Other Looney Tunes characters, such as Sylvester, Tweety, and Foghorn Leghorn, are also a part of the film. According to Variety, the screenplay, which is written by Samy Burch, is inspired by a 1990 The New Yorker article that imagines a legal case against Acme. The film goes on to combine courtroom comedy with the Looney Tunes universe, putting the iconic animated characters in a legal setting.

A Troubled Production History

Originally developed for HBO Max, 'Coyote vs Acme' was completed with a reported budget of around USD 70 million before Warner Bros decided to not to move forward with its 2023 release, stated Variety.

Later in 2025, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film for a reported USD 50 million, setting it on course for a global theatrical rollout. Amid the delays, Forte, in a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, said, "I never thought [the film would land distribution], so it just came out of nowhere, and I'm so thrilled. I'm so excited for people to see this movie. I'm gonna promote the crap out of it. Just tell me what you want me to do, and I'll go, I'll do whatever -- go to the top of Mount Everest, I'm there."

Directed by Dave Green from a script by Samy Burch, 'Coyote vs Acme' will hit theatres on August 28. (ANI)