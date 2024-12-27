Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave THIS to Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas from jail; read his LOVE letter

Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly sent a love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, which went viral on social media. In his last letter from jail, he referred to himself as the actress's Santa Claus.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent another letter to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. A copy of the letter, apparently authored by Sukesh, has become popular on social media. In his letter, he referred to himself as the actress Santa and offered her an entire vineyard in France.

Sukesh allegedly wrote the letter, which was addressed to Jacqueline Fernandez and dated December 25th. A copy of the letter has circulated on Reddit. In the letter sent from Mandoli Jail in New Delhi, he addressed Jacqueline as 'Bomma' and 'baby daughter' and wished her a Merry Christmas.

The letter is dated December 25. "Baby Girl, my love, wishing you a "Merry Christmas." Another lovely day of the year, and our favourite festival. However, they are not together. However, our spirits are inextricably linked to one another. I can envision us holding hands and staring into your lovely eyes as we wish each other a Merry Christmas."

Sukesh further mentioned his ‘special gift’ to Jacqueline. “Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love. Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love ‘France’, which you always dreamed of," he wrote. In his letter, he further added that he couldn’t wait to explore the vineyard with Jacqueline.

“I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand. The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together," he wrote.

Sukesh has already written to the Bollywood star. He sent a note on her birthday, emphasising how much he missed her, and another letter wishing her a happy Holi. However, like with all of his prior letters, Jacqueline has not reacted or recognised them.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh was arrested in 2015 in connection with a multi-crore fraud case and has been in jail ever since. Sukesh, a renowned conman, is accused of running a vast extortion ring in which he reportedly swindled hundreds of crores of rupees from affluent individuals, including high-profile celebrities and corporate figures, under various guises.

Sukesh's alleged relationship with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been one of the most well-publicised parts of the case. The actress's identity surfaced during the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into Enforcement Directorate (ED) his alleged misdeeds. Jacqueline was er relationship with Sukesh, even though she denied knowing anything about his criminal actions. This link and Sukesh's allegations of a love relationship have drawn major media attention.

