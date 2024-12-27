Chhaava to Sikander: 8 Bollywood blockbusters releasing in 2025

Entertainment
Several superstar films are slated for release in 2025, anticipated to captivate audiences and rake in crores at the box office. Let's delve into list of these anticipated movies
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is set to release in 2025 with an estimated budget of approximately 200 crore rupees
Alia Bhatt is currently filming 'Alpha' alongside Bobby Deol. The film's budget is reportedly 300 crore rupees
The first look of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sikandar' is out. Releasing in 2025, the film boasts a 400 crore rupee budget
'Housefull 5', with its extensive star cast, is scheduled for a 2025 release and has a reported budget of 300 crore rupees
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency', initially planned for 2024, is now set to release in 2025. The film's budget is 200 crore rupees
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is eagerly awaited by fans and is scheduled to release in 2025
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raid 2', following the success of its first installment, will release on May 1, 2025
Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', releasing in 2025
