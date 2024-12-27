Entertainment

Chhaava to Sikander: 8 Bollywood blockbusters releasing in 2025

Several superstar films are slated for release in 2025, anticipated to captivate audiences and rake in crores at the box office. Let's delve into list of these anticipated movies

War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is set to release in 2025 with an estimated budget of approximately 200 crore rupees

Alpha

Alia Bhatt is currently filming 'Alpha' alongside Bobby Deol. The film's budget is reportedly 300 crore rupees

Sikandar

The first look of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sikandar' is out. Releasing in 2025, the film boasts a 400 crore rupee budget

Housefull 5

'Housefull 5', with its extensive star cast, is scheduled for a 2025 release and has a reported budget of 300 crore rupees

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency', initially planned for 2024, is now set to release in 2025. The film's budget is 200 crore rupees

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is eagerly awaited by fans and is scheduled to release in 2025

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raid 2', following the success of its first installment, will release on May 1, 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par', releasing in 2025

Shabana Azmi to Neena Gupta: 6 Actresses over 50 who took bold roles

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Here's why superstar still remains bachelor

Salman Khan Birthday: Unveiling the actor's secret to staying fit

Daisy Shah to Zareen Khan: Actresses launched by Salman Khan