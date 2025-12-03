Ranveer Singh has sparked a fresh controversy after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly mimicking the sacred Daiva scene from Kantara during a promotional event. The act has triggered cultural backlash.

Ranveer Singh is embroiled in yet another controversy-this time, for a stage performance that he did in promotion of the upcoming movie Dhurandhar. A formal complaint has reportedly been filed against the actor for allegedly mocking the sacred Daiva scene from Kantara, a ritual that many consider to be spiritual and culturally significant.

Complaint Filed Against Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh

During a promotional event, Ranveer Singh was seen trying to mimic an act inspired by the iconic Daiva passage of Kantara. While it was meant to be a humorous and lighthearted act, quite a few people found it offensive. The fans of the original flick and protectors of the tradition argue that the Daiva performance is not entertainment; it is a sacred ritual passed on for generations.

Bangalore attorney Prashanth Metal filed a comprehensive complaint against Ranveer Singh, alleging that the actor imitated Rishab Shetty's famed Ullalthi Daiva performance during his speech at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

The complaint raises charges under Sections 299, 302, and 196 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, claiming that Ranveer's "obscene and objectionable behaviour" has hurt the religious feelings of millions of Hindus, particularly those who speak the Tulu language in Karnataka.

According to the advocate, Ranveer also tried to ridicule the Ullalthi Daiva while addressing the audience at the IFFI 2024 closing ceremony, which has been an attempt to imitate the sacred Daiva ritual.

Sensitive Cultural Space

Kantara gave national prominence to Bhoota Kola, a custom practised mainly along the coastline of Karnataka. Many cultural organizations feel that attempting to imitate it lightly, especially on a commercial stage, robs it of its spiritual essence. The complaint against Ranveer states that the imitation "hurt religious sentiments" and belittled a sacred art form.

Backlash on Social Media

Almost soon after the clip became viral, social media erupted. While some defended Ranveer's spirited nature, numerous netizens slashed at the actor for having crossed the cultural line. Hashtags generating an apology went on to trend, and some people who follow Kantara expressed deep disappointment over what they felt was avoidable behaviour.