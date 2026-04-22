James Gunn has unveiled a dark, horror-like poster for the upcoming DC film 'Clayface'. Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain, with James Watkins directing. The film is set for an October 23 release.

On Wednesday, filmmaker James Gunn unveiled an official poster of 'Clayface'. The poster has a dark, intense, almost horror-like tone. It shows a close-up side profile of a human face emerging from deep shadows.

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Cast and Character Details

Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain Clayface, whose real name is Matt Hagen. He starts out as a struggling actor whose face is disfigured and then undergoes a scientific transformation that turns his body entirely into clay, as per Variety.

James Watkins, who previously directed the 2024 English-language remake of the horror film Speak No Evil, is at the helm of the DC project. The cast features Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, and David Dencik.

A Storied History in DC Lore

Clayface first appeared in a 1940 issue of "Detective Comics," and several people have taken up the moniker to battle Batman across countless comics and several animated shows. He's appeared in live-action TV on episodes of "Gotham," "Pennyworth" and "Birds of Prey," plus animated shows like "Harley Quinn," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," "Young Justice," "Batman: Caped Crusader" and more.

Release Date

The film is set to be released on October 23. (ANI)