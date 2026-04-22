James Gunn has unveiled a dark, horror-like poster for the upcoming DC film 'Clayface'. Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain, with James Watkins directing. The film is set for an October 23 release.
On Wednesday, filmmaker James Gunn unveiled an official poster of 'Clayface'. The poster has a dark, intense, almost horror-like tone. It shows a close-up side profile of a human face emerging from deep shadows.
Cast and Character Details
Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain Clayface, whose real name is Matt Hagen. He starts out as a struggling actor whose face is disfigured and then undergoes a scientific transformation that turns his body entirely into clay, as per Variety.
James Watkins, who previously directed the 2024 English-language remake of the horror film Speak No Evil, is at the helm of the DC project. The cast features Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, and David Dencik.
A Storied History in DC Lore
Clayface first appeared in a 1940 issue of "Detective Comics," and several people have taken up the moniker to battle Batman across countless comics and several animated shows. He's appeared in live-action TV on episodes of "Gotham," "Pennyworth" and "Birds of Prey," plus animated shows like "Harley Quinn," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," "Young Justice," "Batman: Caped Crusader" and more.
Release Date
The film is set to be released on October 23. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)