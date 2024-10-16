Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Citadel Honey Bunny trailer sparks reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others

    The show is directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame and stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in action-packed roles. Viewers can expect tons of action, drama, and unexpected fun right away. 

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    October 15 saw the release of the much-awaited trailer for the Citadel franchise's Indian adaptation. Citadel Honey Bunny, which stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, is directed by Raj and DK. The trailer has sparked reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and other celebrities from the industry congratulating the stars. 

    Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories, posted the trailer, and wrote, "Back to where it all began for Nadia. The origin story. Citadel Honey Bunny trailer out now. Varun Dhawan and Samantha you are incredible this season. Raj and DK are exceptional." Samantha and Varun reposted the story on their Instagram accounts. 

    Citadel Honey Bunny trailer sparks reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others RTM

     

    Alia Bhatt also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This looks so good!!! My favourite smashing it @samantharuthprabhuoffl @varundvn." Samantha also reposted the Jigra actor's post on her Instagram. 

    Citadel Honey Bunny trailer sparks reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others RTM

     

    Janhvi Kapoor also posted the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Varun Dhawan Samantha banging". Samantha reposted the story and thanked the Devara actress.

    Citadel Honey Bunny trailer sparks reactions from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others RTM

     

    Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories. He wrote, "This looks kick-ass!! And I cannot wait for Varun Dhawan and Samantha to kick some a**. Best of luck Honey and Bunny Raj and DK." 

    Samantha reposted the story and replied to Karan. She wrote, "Thank you so, so much Karan Johar."

     

     

    The show is directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame and stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in action-packed roles. Viewers can expect tons of action, drama, and unexpected fun right away. 

