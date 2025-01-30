Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

Christopher Nolan reunites with Benny Safdie for his epic film adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, featuring a star-studded cast and groundbreaking Imax technology, set for release in 2026. 
 

First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

Following their successful collaboration on 'Oppenheimer', director Christopher Nolan has again reunited with actor Benny Safdie for his next major project, 'The Odyssey'. 

Safdie, known for his work alongside his brother Josh in the directing duo 'Safdie Brothers', has joined the ensemble cast of Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic. Sources have confirmed the casting to Deadline, although Universal, the studio behind the film, has yet to confirm it officially.

'The Odyssey', based on Homer's revered 8th-century BCE poem, will see Safdie join an already stellar cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron. Universal announced last month that Nolan's next film would be a monumental adaptation of 'The Odyssey'. Described as a "mythic action epic," the movie will bring the timeless tale to the big screen in a format never seen before, as per Deadline.

The film will be shot using cutting-edge Imax technology, offering a visually immersive experience for audiences worldwide. In a statement, Universal highlighted the grand scale of the project, emphasizing, "Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. It will bring Homer's foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time."

According to the studio, 'The Odyssey' is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's 'The Odyssey' tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War, as per Deadline.

Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens. The narrative explores themes of heroism, loyalty, intelligence, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. It culminates with the hero's long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

In addition to his role in 'The Odyssey', Benny Safdie will star in 'Happy Gilmore 2', co-starring with Adam Sandler, and is preparing for the release of his directorial debut, 'The Smashing Machine'. This biopic of MMA fighter Mark Kerr will feature Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and is set for release later this year by A24.
Meanwhile, 'The Odyssey' marks Nolan's second project with Universal after the success of 'Oppenheimer', his 2023 Oscar-winning drama about the creation of the atomic bomb.

