Jamie-Lynn Sigler shared that her friend and 'MeSsy' podcast cohost Christina Applegate is 'doing better' and 'getting stronger' after recent health concerns related to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, according to E! News.

Actor and singer Jamie-Lynn Sigler has shared an update on her close friend and podcast cohost Christina Applegate, saying she is "doing better" following recent health concerns related to multiple sclerosis, according to E! News.

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Reports had earlier suggested that the Anchorman star was hospitalised last month amid a setback in her ongoing battle with the neurological condition. Speaking on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Sigler said, "She's doing better, she's getting stronger, she's doing well. We love her."

She further added that Applegate has been open about her health struggles. "She's talked openly about having to be in and out of the hospital for different things," Sigler said, according to E! News.

The 'MeSsy' Podcast

Both Sigler and Applegate cohost the podcast MeSsy, where they discuss their personal health journeys. Sigler, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, said the podcast has been an important platform for open conversation.

"It's just really a chance for her and I to speak openly and honestly about what we're dealing with," she explained. "Sometimes when you get very specific on what you're going through, it becomes universal because we're all just trying our best," according to E! News.

Applegate on Her Health Journey

Earlier, following reports of her hospitalisation in March, Applegate had expressed gratitude for public support. "I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day," she wrote on Instagram on April 20. "I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

The 54-year-old actor has been candid about her experience since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, also detailing her challenges in her memoir You With the Sad Eyes. She has spoken about severe fatigue, mobility issues and chronic pain, noting how the condition impacts daily life.

"When I wake up, I often can't get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger," she wrote, describing the severity of her symptoms, according to E! News.

Despite her condition, Applegate has continued to engage in daily life, including taking her daughter to school. "I want to take her; it's my favorite thing to do," she told People in February. "It's the only time we have together by ourselves."

"I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed,'" she added, according to E! News. (ANI)