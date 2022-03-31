Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch

Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars 2022 site after punching Chris Rock during the live broadcast, says the Academy. And Chris Rock says he's 'still processing what happened'.

Chris Rock has finally spoken up about the incident at the Oscars in 2022. After numerous celebrities weighed in on Will Smith's happening with the comic, Chris Rock addressed the matter for the first time at his standup concert in Boston, where he spoke to the crowd about what occurred and made a brief statement before his set.

Chris Rock isn't in the mood to go after Will Smith after being smacked by the actor on the Oscars stage, so when he spoke about the event for the first time, he didn't have much to say. After receiving a standing ovation from the audience, Rock began his new standup act in Boston by addressing the Oscars incident.

Talking about the Oscars row to Variety, he said, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."

Also Read: Jim Carrey called Hollywood ‘spineless’, also said he would sue Will Smith for $200m for slap

According to Variety, a person from the audience yelled, "F**k Will Smith!", Chris still maintained his silence and added, "I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice just to be out."

In addition to Rock, Oscars 2022 hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes addressed the event in recent interviews, calling the entire scene of Will Smith stepping up to the stage and slapping Chris "sickening."

Also Read: What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has initiated "disciplinary actions" against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday. The Academy also stated in their statement, "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the event and refused, [but] we also understand we might have handled the matter differently."