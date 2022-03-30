Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jim Carrey called Hollywood ‘spineless’, also said he would sue Will Smith for $200m for slap

    Jim Carrey had blasted Hollywood for giving Will Smith a standing ovation when he won best actor for "King Richard" at the Oscars.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 8:06 AM IST

    Jim Carrey, a Hollywood actor and comedian, criticised the Academy Awards audience on Sunday for giving Will Smith a standing ovation for his Best Actor award following his now-infamous slap at Chris Rock.

    Carrey, 60, was questioned about the widely dissected scene on CBS Morning News by presenter Gayle King while conducting a promotion for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

    "I was sickened. "I was disgusted by the standing ovation," the "Liar Liar" star said of the iconic Oscars moment while promoting his forthcoming picture, "Sonic 2," to Gayle King on CBS Mornings." According to King, Carrey's participation on "Morning" was scheduled well in advance of the event.

    "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it just seemed like, 'Oh, this is a pretty obvious sign that we're not the cool club anymore,'" Carrey continued.

    Smith won the Oscar a few minutes after slapping Chris Rock as the comedian was presenting the documentary feature category. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved after disclosing she has alopecia last year.

    "I was appalled," Carrey told Gayle King of CBS (via HuffPost). "The standing ovation disgusted me. Hollywood is really spineless as a whole, and it felt like this was a clear indicator that we weren't the hip club anymore."

    Carrey stated that after slapping Rock, Smith "should've been" removed out of the Oscars celebration. According to King, Chris Rock declined to file a police report about the incident, but Carrey claims this was just because the comic "didn't want the inconvenience."

    "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," said Carrey. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever — you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

     

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 8:08 AM IST
