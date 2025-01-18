Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple; actress whispers wish into Nandi's ear (VIDEO)

Chris Martin and his girlfriend, starlet Dakota Johnson, denied speculations of a breakup when they arrived at a Mumbai temple on Thursday, January 17. 

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Coldplay's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, starlet Dakota Johnson, denied speculations of a breakup when they arrived at a Mumbai temple on Thursday. The photographs and videos from their stay are extensively shared on social media. Before his performance tonight. Pictures and videos of them at the historic Shri Babulnath Temple have been circulated on social media.

Chris, 47, wore a traditional blue kurta and came with Dakota, who looked lovely in a simple patterned suit. Chris wore a Rudraksha mala around his neck, while Dakota, 35, donned a dupatta. Their presence together also ended reports of their split, spreading since 2024. The couple have been together since 2017.

Chris Martin is in India on his band Coldplay's sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour. The UK band will play at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21.

Previously, a video of the artist going around Mumbai was uploaded on social media. It featured Coldplay's vocalist, dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and pants, walking around the streets with Dakota, who was dressed in black.

Dakota and Chris began dating following the singer's divorce from his first wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has two children, Apple (20) and Moses (18). The Fifty Shades of Grey star has stated that she likes touring with Chris when she is not working. Chris had referred to her as his "best friend" during an interview with Rolling Stone.

After Mumbai, Coldplay will cap their India tour with two gigs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. The concert will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

