Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to star in the comedy thriller 'Sacrifice'. The trailer shows Evans as a fading star kidnapped by Taylor-Joy's radical group, who believe he must be sacrificed to a volcano to save the world.

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to star in the comedy thriller Sacrifice. The makers have finally unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into a bizarre kidnapping plot involving a bankable star who is abducted as part of a prime sacrifice intended to save the world.

Sacrifice: Trailer and Plot Details

According to the trailer, Sacrifice centres on Evans as a fading movie star who attends an environmental gala. Soon, he and two other guests are taken hostage by Joan (Taylor-Joy) and her radical followers, who believe that a volcanic event will cleanse the planet. “We need only three of you,” Taylor-Joy explains before taking her captors to the volcano. “An extinction event is coming. The mountain of fire is famished, so we must offer you into its magma,” added Taylor-Joy.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The movie is directed by Romain Gavras‘ Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. Apart from the lead cast, the film stars include Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, John Malkovich, Charli XCX and Salma Hayek. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdWk0vNBp0t/

Gavras (Athena) helmed the movie from a script he co-wrote with Will Arbery (Succession). The movie is jointly produced by Gavras, Robert Walak, Jacob Perlin, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska and Giorgios Karnavas.

Release Date and Premiere

The movie will stream on Netflix from October 16. Sacrifice premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, with Netflix later acquiring domestic rights in May, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy's Other Works

Evans appeared in last year’s 'Materialists' opposite Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, and he is part of the star-studded cast for the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Taylor-Joy led the recent Apple TV series Lucky and can soon be seen in Dune: Part Three, which — like Doomsday — hits theatres December 18. (ANI)