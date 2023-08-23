Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 Landed: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing

    Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India's achievement with Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon landing. ISRO's historic milestone lands on the lunar south pole, evoking nationwide pride. Fellow actors, including Akshay Kumar, applaud the accomplishment. Prime Minister Modi hails the moment as a blessed historic achievement--by Amrita Ghosh

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:47 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to both ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 achieved triumphant success in its lunar mission, becoming the inaugural nation to make a soft landing on the Moon's southern pole. Expressing his jubilation, the actor took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen the evocative lyrics of his iconic song "Chaand Taare" from the movie "Yes Boss." His lyrical tribute was accompanied by a special message addressed to the diligent team responsible for the Chandrayaan-3 endeavor. Shah Rukh Khan lauded the dedication and hard work of the scientists and engineers involved in the project, further enhancing India's national pride.

    In his post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon.... Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The achievement was lauded by several other Bollywood personalities as well. Renowned actor Akshay Kumar, who portrayed an ISRO member in the movie "Mission Mangal," conveyed his gratitude to ISRO with a resounding message. He shared, "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3." The accomplishment also garnered recognition from celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma, who all extended their warm congratulations to ISRO for this monumental achievement.

    ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's endeavor to explore the Moon's surface, culminated in a historic landing on August 23. This extraordinary feat marked India's distinction as the first nation to achieve a successful landing on the Moon's southern polar region. The momentous occasion was live-streamed on ISRO's official YouTube channel, captivating audiences worldwide. Following the soft landing's success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the event with words of appreciation: "History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment."

    ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    The remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 underscores India's prowess in space exploration and cements its place in history as a frontrunner in lunar exploration missions.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator ADC

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO vma

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulates Indians on soft landing; proud day for Indians ATG

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here ADC

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

    'King of Kotha' to 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.': 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres LMA

    ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.”: 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS vkp

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead vkp

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead

    Chandrayaan 3 First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED!

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator ADC

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet MSW EAI

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon