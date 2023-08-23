Chandrayaan-3 Landed: Shah Rukh Khan sings 'Chaand Taare todh laoon' as ISRO makes historic landing

Shah Rukh Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to both ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 achieved triumphant success in its lunar mission, becoming the inaugural nation to make a soft landing on the Moon's southern pole. Expressing his jubilation, the actor took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen the evocative lyrics of his iconic song "Chaand Taare" from the movie "Yes Boss." His lyrical tribute was accompanied by a special message addressed to the diligent team responsible for the Chandrayaan-3 endeavor. Shah Rukh Khan lauded the dedication and hard work of the scientists and engineers involved in the project, further enhancing India's national pride.

In his post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon.... Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers... the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3."

The achievement was lauded by several other Bollywood personalities as well. Renowned actor Akshay Kumar, who portrayed an ISRO member in the movie "Mission Mangal," conveyed his gratitude to ISRO with a resounding message. He shared, "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You've made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3." The accomplishment also garnered recognition from celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma, who all extended their warm congratulations to ISRO for this monumental achievement.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's endeavor to explore the Moon's surface, culminated in a historic landing on August 23. This extraordinary feat marked India's distinction as the first nation to achieve a successful landing on the Moon's southern polar region. The momentous occasion was live-streamed on ISRO's official YouTube channel, captivating audiences worldwide. Following the soft landing's success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the event with words of appreciation: "History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment."

The remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 underscores India's prowess in space exploration and cements its place in history as a frontrunner in lunar exploration missions.