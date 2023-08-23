Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood actors support ISRO; awaits Moon landing

Many Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan and others celebrated Vikram's landing. Kareena shared that she will be watching the Moon landing with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

The momentous Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing has everyone's attention. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-3 is on its way to the Moon. While everyone waits for the momentous moment, Bollywood celebrities express their warmest wishes to ISRO. Kareena Kapoor said earlier this week that she will be watching the Moon landing with her boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I will also be doing that with my boys, with bated breath.”

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his excitement over Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega (laughs)," he said.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing

“Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, Vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga, ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr us khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai, ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ki thaani hai, is dil ne humesha uski maani hai. Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desk ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai Lakshay nahi hai badal ka humko ambar mutthi mein karna hai," he added, as reported by Times of India.

Abhishek Bachchan called it a moment of pride. “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the Moon," Abhishek told the media recently.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

Mithun Chakraborty added, “I want to congratulate ISRO for this fantastic achievement. Now onward, nobody can ignore India." Singer Hariharan told News18, “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together."