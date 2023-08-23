Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood actors support ISRO; awaits Moon landing

    Many Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Abhishek Bachchan and others celebrated Vikram's landing. Kareena shared that she will be watching the Moon landing with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. 

    Chandrayaan 3: From Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood actors support ISRO; awaits Moon landing RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The momentous Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing has everyone's attention. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-3 is on its way to the Moon. While everyone waits for the momentous moment, Bollywood celebrities express their warmest wishes to ISRO. Kareena Kapoor said earlier this week that she will be watching the Moon landing with her boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

    Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I will also be doing that with my boys, with bated breath.”

    Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his excitement over Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega (laughs)," he said.

    Also Read: Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing

    “Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, Vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga, ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr us khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai, ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ki thaani hai, is dil ne humesha uski maani hai. Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desk ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai Lakshay nahi hai badal ka humko ambar mutthi mein karna hai," he added, as reported by Times of India.

    Chandrayaan 3: From Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood actors support ISRO; awaits Moon landing RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan called it a moment of pride. “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the Moon," Abhishek told the media recently. 

    Also Read: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

    Mithun Chakraborty added, “I want to congratulate ISRO for this fantastic achievement. Now onward, nobody can ignore India." Singer Hariharan told News18, “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together."

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Ranaut's 'meanest' comment goes VIRAL on internet vma

    Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Ranaut's 'meanest' comment goes VIRAL on internet

    'Jai Ganesh' title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming LMA

    ‘Jai Ganesh’ title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming

    Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing RBA

    Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday talks about how she framed Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt 'long message' vma

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday talks about how she framed Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt 'long message'

    Happy Birthday KK: Celebrating the late legendary singers birthday through his iconic songs ATG EAI

    Happy Birthday KK: Celebrating late legendary singer's birthday through his iconic songs

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Kallada bus accident update several injured after bus overturns in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Two killed, several injured after bus overturns in Palakkad

    Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Ranaut's 'meanest' comment goes VIRAL on internet vma

    Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Ranaut's 'meanest' comment goes VIRAL on internet

    iOS 17 update to release in September Is your Apple iPhone compatible check full list here gcw

    iOS 17 update to release in September; Is your Apple iPhone compatible?

    'Jai Ganesh' title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming LMA

    ‘Jai Ganesh’ title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming

    Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing RBA

    Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing

    Recent Videos

    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon