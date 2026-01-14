Actress Celina Jaitly has spoken candidly about a deeply painful moment from her personal life, revealing how her anniversary took an unexpected and heartbreaking turn.

It has been a divorce phase in one of the most emotionally traumatizing periods of life, according to the port former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley. During a recent interaction with the actress, she disclosed a personal experience that shocked many with revelation. She was served divorce papers under the pretext of an anniversary surprise.

Celina Jaitly, Shares Painful Divorce Experience

Recalling the incident, Celina revealed that her husband had taken her to a post office which she believed was part of an anniversary effort. What she thought was a moment that had been planned to be special turned to be very real, as in, she found out that the visit was intended for summary divorce notice delivery. The revelation had left her shattered emotionally.

She took to her instagram handle and wrote, ''“I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children & my brother. This is for all the men & women who reached out with their stories of abusive marriages. You are not alone.''

''11 Oct 2025, at 1 AM, I left Austria with the assistance of neighbours to escape what I had experienced as systematic oppression & abuse. I was compelled to return to India with only a minimal sum of money in my bank account to navigate the rest of my life," she said.

“Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken! There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent-child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father."

“In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him. THEREAFTER, I REPEATEDLY & LEGALLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN. THESE EFFORTS WERE MET WITH DEMANDS RELATING TO MY PREMARITAL ASSETS & UNREASONABLE CONDITIONS INTENDED TO STRIP ME OF MY FREEDOM & DIGNITY EVEN AFTER DIVORCE," she continued in the long post.

A Moment of Betrayal and Emotional Trauma

Celina explained that the timing and very style of the divorce notice submission made everything really painful; it turned out to be very traumatising for her because of the fact that she was served legal papers on what was totality to be a celebratory occasion. Her honest account has found resonance with many who have experienced such emotional setbacks in relationships.

Celina Jaitly, however, in this reflective piece, gets exuding strength and hardiness. By speaking out and into her experience, she hopes to motivate many to share their emotional struggles freely and seek help whenever it feels right. Her tale tells us that healing starts when we are honest about what happens to us and when we care for ourselves.