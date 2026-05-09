Nita Ambani showcased India's timeless craftsmanship at the Venice Biennale, wearing a custom handwoven Banarasi saree. She hosted a dinner celebrating the India Pavilion, joined by daughter Isha Ambani, in an evening dedicated to Indian art.

Nita Ambani Champions Indian Craftsmanship in Venice

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's celebratory dinner honouring the historic return of India Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, once again shone a global spotlight on India's timeless craftsmanship. For this special occasion, she chose a Banarasi brocade Kaduwa saree by Swadesh, handwoven for over five months by master-artisans Ashfak Ansari and Habiburrahman, and a delicately structured lace blouse by Manish Malhotra, as per the press release. The look was complemented with a bespoke necklace- the Ratna Riviere - curated by Ambani herself with Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds from her personal collection. Adding a special touch of artistry to her look, she carried a traditional Indian temple-style hand-carved purse featuring gold and rubies. Every thread, stone, and motif was a tribute to the craft, culture, and creativity of India.

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Nita Ambani hosted a grand inaugural dinner on the occasion of the opening of the India Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. She was joined by her daughter Isha Ambani, with the mother-daughter duo opting for traditional yet contemporary styling for the cultural evening. For the occasion, Nita Ambani wore a shimmering ivory-gold silk sari featuring intricate woven patterns, paired with a matching blouse. She completed her look with colourful gemstone jewellery and a small ornate gold handbag, reflecting a blend of elegance and traditional craftsmanship. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, made a striking appearance in a wine-coloured satin saree-style gown with sculptural pleats and a modern silhouette. The ensemble featured embellished circular jewelled detailing around the neckline and waist, adding a contemporary edge to the traditional-inspired outfit.

A Confluence of Art and Culture

Set within the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia, the evening brought together leading voices from the global art, culture and fashion world. A post shared by NMACC India described the evening as a cultural exchange celebrating creativity and heritage, stating, "What began as a celebration of the India Pavilion unfolded into a memorable conversation between cultures -- bridging heritage and contemporary expression of the past and present. It was a heartfelt tribute to the artists, the Indian craftsmanship and to the audiences who keep creativity alive."

India Pavilion Presents 'Geographies of Distance'

Earlier, the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, among others.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture, the Pavilion of India presented Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home art exhibition, which was curated by Amin Jaffer and presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts. It featured works by artists Alwar Balasubramaniam (Bala), Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif. The exhibition explored the ideas of memory, migration, materiality and belonging through contemporary artistic practices rooted in Indian cultural traditions. (ANI)