After the Supreme Court ordered to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, several celebrities have reacted to it and urged for the reconsideration of the directive and to show more compassion towards them.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman asked for a "more humane, logical and science-backed approach to the issue."

"Disheartened by the recent news about stray dog "removal" in Delhi. I join animal lovers from across the world in asking for a more humane, logical, and science-backed approach to the issue," the ace star wrote on her Instagram stories.



Sonakshi Sinha shared, "Day by day we expose how soulless we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment."



'Major' actor Adivi Sesh emphasised that "Stray dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem." In his letter, Sesh expressed concerns "about the recent directive for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi"

Adivi Sesh said, "As a citizen who believes in both the letter and spirit of the law, I am deeply concerned about the recent directive for mass confinement of street dogs in Delhi NCR. Such a measure not only contravenes our legal obligations but also goes against the compassionate values that India has always stood for.

Sesh added, "Stray dogs are a part of our urban ecosystem. When sterilised and vaccinated, they are not a threat--they are community members who deserve dignity. Mass confinement is neither a sustainable solution nor a humane one; it is a short-term reaction to a long-term challenge.

He further shared, "We have lawful, proven alternatives: sterilisation and vaccination drives, better waste management to cut uncontrolled food sources, empowering community caretakers, and enforcing strict penalties for cruelty and abandonment. By focusing on these steps, we can ensure the safety of both humans and animals and uphold the moral and legal responsibilities we owe to our voiceless companions."

" I sincerely urge the Hon'ble Court and the Government of Delhi to reconsider this directive. Let us choose empathy over expediency, and solutions over suppression," Sesh concluded.

Taking to X, Rupali Ganguly wrote, "In our traditions, dogs guard Bhairav Baba's temple and are fed on Amavasya for blessings. They've grown up on our streets, guarding shops, waiting outside our doors, barking thieves. If we remove them now, we risk losing our protectors before the real dangers arrive, like silencing an alarm before a fire. Sending them to far-off shelters isn't kindness, it's exile. Stray dogs aren't outsiders; they're part of our faith, our culture, our safety. Care for them, vaccinate them, feed them and let them live where they belong. #straydogs"



Bhumi Pednekar posted a Mahatma Gandhi quote on her Instagram stories, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated," read her Instagram story.



Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also expressed his concern, saying, "There's just no compassion left. No compassion. Who will look after their food there? Atleast on the streets there are some empathetic humans still who feed these poor voiceless souls. They will die of hunger and thirst there and that's the death warrant the SC has signed. Please, someone, start a petition, and let's stop this genocide. I'm with you !!!"



Earlier, actor John Abraham wrote to the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, urging him to review the recent stray dog order passed by the Supreme Court.

In his letter, John wrote, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs--respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."He pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Dog Rules 2023 require the sterilisation, vaccination, and return of community dogs to their home areas--an approach endorsed by the World Health Organisation and proven effective in cities like Jaipur (70 per cent of dogs sterilised) and Lucknow (84 per cent)."With an estimated 10 lakh community dogs, Delhi's canine population are its true residents. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all," John added. John, who earlier this year became the first honorary director of PETA India, requested the CJI to look at the case through "compassion, science-based solutions and compliance with Indian law" to safeguard animals.

"By contrast, displacement simply fails. Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in, leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks. I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015," he appealed.

On Monday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them."NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, and NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into, and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs.

There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint. It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces. (ANI)