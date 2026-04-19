French actor Nathalie Baye, famed for her roles in 'Catch Me If You Can' and 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', has died at 77. The Cesar Award-winning actor passed away in Paris from complications of Lewy body dementia.

French actor Nathalie Baye, known for her roles in films like 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' and 'Catch Me If You Can', has passed away at 77.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baye died on Friday at her Paris residence due to complications of Lewy body dementia. Lewy body dementia is described as a progressive neurodegenerative disease characterised by abnormal protein clumps that form in the brain, which can affect one's cognitive thinking, movement, and behaviour, as per Mayo Clinic.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Nathalie Baye's demise, tributes and condolences have been pouring in across social media platforms. French President Emmanuel Macron also offered homage to the actor and wrote, "We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from Francois Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed, and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones." Nous aimions tant Nathalie Baye. Elle a accompagné par sa voix, ses sourires et sa pudeur ces dernières décennies du cinéma français, de Francois Truffaut à Tonie Marshall. Une comédienne avec qui nous avons aimé, rêvé, grandi. Nous pensons à sa famille et à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/7A3mug2aGP — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 18, 2026

A Storied Career

Born on July 6, 1948, in Mainneville, Normandy, Nathalie Baye got trained at the Conservatoire national superieur d'art dramatique in Paris, before beginning her film career in the early 1970s, reported Variety. She eventually emerged a central figure in French cinema, earning four Cesar Awards over a career spanning more than five decades. Some of her early works include collaborations with Francois Truffaut in 'Day for Night' and Jean-Luc Godard in 'Every Man for Himself'. She also featured in notable French titles like 'The Return of Martin Guerre' and 'Venus Beauty Institute'.

Coming to her Hollywood works, Baye was a part of Emmy-winning television film 'And the Band Played On'. She also received international fame for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'Catch Me If You Can', portraying Leonardo DiCaprio's mother. One of her final film roles came with 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', where she shared the screen with Maggie Smith. (ANI)