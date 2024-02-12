'Can't wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus after viral 'FLowers' video [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 7:25 AM IST

    Legendary singer Usha Uthup, renowned for her distinctive deep voice, captivated diners at an iconic Kolkata restaurant with her rendition of Flowers, Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Award-winning song. A video capturing Uthup's performance has quickly gone viral, prompting an outpouring of admiration from fans and sparking calls for a collaboration with Cyrus herself.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Usha Uthup expressed her excitement for Miley Cyrus's Grammy win with the song, stating, “I am so excited for Miley Cyrus for getting the Grammy for this song. I can’t wait for her to listen to the song and I hope she would like it. I am sure we will work together very soon.”

    Reflecting on the overwhelming reception to her cover version, the veteran singer conveyed her gratitude, saying, “I am so thrilled and grateful to the people for loving my version as well. I just sang the song because my daughter Anjali introduced me to it randomly one day. When I heard it, I just loved the song so much.”

    She continued, “I’ve been singing it in all my shows and everybody loves it so much. I was so excited to know that my cover version is being appreciated like this. I didn’t even think that it would come on Instagram. Everybody who has written such marvelous things about my cover, thank you so much! What truly made me happy is that people have actually said that they could relate to the song more because of my voice.”

    ALSO READ: Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando share a kiss at the ceremony, picture goes viral

    Usha Uthup also commended the song for its empowering message, describing it as the 'positivity of women’s power.' She remarked, “Girls, boys, men, women, and even children are loving this song so much. It’s really fantastic, the success has made me feel so good.”

    She further elaborated, “It’s such a beautiful song with fantastic lyrics, that’s what inspired me. It’s a new kind of breakup song, but as far as I am concerned, it’s the positivity of woman power. I always end it with a line, ‘I can’t do without your love’, because I must have the love of the audience.”

    Usha Uthup's recent performance at Trincas, a venue she has graced since the late 1960s, featured her rendition of the latest hit alongside other classics. Despite her status as a well-known playback singer, she continues to captivate audiences at the restaurant.

    Usha Uthup embarked on her musical journey in nightclubs before transitioning to film. Over her illustrious five-decade career, she has lent her voice to films in various languages and served as a judge on several reality shows. Reports indicate that Usha Uthup and her second husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, first crossed paths at Trincas in Kolkata.

    Adding to her accolades, Usha Uthup was honored with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, January 25, in recognition of her significant contributions to the field of music.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 7:27 AM IST
