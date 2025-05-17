At Cannes 2025, Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster’s Eddington earned a five-minute standing ovation, moving Phoenix to tears and marking a major moment for the contemporary Western.

The Cannes Film Festival witnessed a powerful and emotional moment as Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's latest film 'Eddington' received a five-minute standing ovation during its premiere.

The film, a contemporary Western set in the COVID-19 era, features an all-star cast, including Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal.

The audience's reaction to the film was overwhelming, with many in attendance rising to their feet to applaud the cast and crew, Variety reported.

Joaquin Phoenix got emotional and was moved to tears during the standing ovation. Ari Aster, the director, expressed his gratitude and humility and said, "I don't know what to say. I don't know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess?"

He later added, "I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me," as quoted by Variety.

'Eddington' is set in May 2020 and follows a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor, sparking a powder keg of political and social tensions in Eddington, New Mexico.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, and Clifton Collins Jr.

'Eddington' marks Ari Aster's return to the Western genre and is set for a theatrical release on July 18.

The Cannes premiere of 'Eddington' represents a significant milestone for Ari Aster, who has previously received critical acclaim for his films 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar'.

