Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into a treatment facility following a recent DUI arrest. A representative said she is taking the right steps to comply with the law and get the support she needs during this difficult time.

Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility, weeks after her DUI arrest, reported People. The pop star has voluntarily checked herself into the treatment facility, suggesting that she has been prioritising her health.

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Earlier in March, the Grammy-winning singer was taken into custody and later released the following morning, as per police records obtained by E! News. At the time, she was arrested on DUI charges.

Singer's Representative Responds

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being," a representative of the singer told E! News.

History of Public Struggles

It is worth mentioning that Spears, in the past, admitted to issues with substances. She briefly entered rehab at Eric Clapton's Crossroads facility in Antigua in 2007, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

In January 2008, Britney Spears had a very public custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, when she faced several health challenges and was even admitted to the hospital under a temporary psychiatric assessment ruling. The January 2008 hospitalisations led to a conservatorship, leaving her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of making decisions about her career, financial affairs, and her estate.

The singer shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with Federline.

Ex-Husband Expresses Concern

In October 2025, Federline expressed concerns about the pop star's behaviour, stating that it was "time to sound the alarm". "It's become impossible to pretend everything's OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces," he said, as quoted by People.