    BREAKING: Mithun Chakraborty rushed to Hospital in Kolkata after chest pain

    Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a Hospital in Kolkata after a medical emergency
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised on Saturday (Feb 10) after he experienced physical discomfort. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. According to reports, the actor was not feeling well and was brought to the hospital. 

    Mithun has had a distinguished career in the film business since 1976, receiving several significant awards, including the National Award. His filmography includes Disco Dancer, Jung, Prem Pratigyaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Mard.

    Mithun was just chosen as one of the Padma Bhushan Awardees for 2024. The actor also posted about his triumph on his kid Namashi's social media. "Bohot Khushi, bohot Anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi emotion hai, jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Mithun added, "Bohot takleefo ke baad, itna bada sammaan milta hai, toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai."

    "Sab ko thank you itna pyaar aur samman dene ke liye." And this honour will be dedicated to all of my followers in India and worldwide. Jo, jinhone bhi mujhe niswarth pyaar diya hai; mere well-wishers ko, sab ke liye main yeh devote kar raha hoon. Thank you for showing me so much love and respect," the actor continued.

    Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty's mother, Santirani Chakraborty, passed away in July 2023. According to reports, the renowned actor's mother passed away in Mumbai. Several sources indicated she had been suffering from geriatric difficulties for quite some time. Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantokumar Chakraborty, passed away in April 2020. He died at the age of 95 from renal failure.

    On the work front, Mithun was last seen in the Bengali film 'Kabuliwala'. It was released in the theatres in December 2023. The film has been directed by Suman Ghosh. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
