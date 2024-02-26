Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away following prolonged illness, family issues statement

    Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died from a severe illness at the age of 72. His daughter Nayaab took to Instagram to share the news. 

    BREAKING: Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away following prolonged illness, family issues statement
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died from a severe illness at the age of 72. His daughter Nayaab took to Instagram to express her sadness and also shared a post.

    Nayaab's Instagram post

    "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

    About Pankaj Udhas

    Pankaj Udhas has been a key presence in the ghazal music field since the 1980s. He was known for his deep voice and emotional performances of ghazals, a type of lyrical expression in Urdu and Persian literature. 

    Some of Pankaj Udhas' most popular songs included, 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise', 'Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein' and Na Kajre Ki Dhar, among others. He recorded multiple albums and performed performances all over the world, enthralling listeners with his lovely voice and moving words.

    Pankaj Udhas has also garnered numerous accolades for his services to music, including the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, bestowed upon him in 2006.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
