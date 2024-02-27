Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

    Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari and Chhotu Pandey, among several others, were killed in a collision between a truck, SUV and motorcycle in Bihar's Kaimur district.

    Aanchal Tiwari, a well-known Bhojpuri actress, died in a tragic car accident in Bihar's Kaimur on Monday. In addition, singer Chhotu Pandey died as well. The accident killed nine persons, including four emerging stars of the Bhojpuri film.

    On Monday, police claimed nine persons, including Bhojpuri musician Chhotu Pandey, were killed in an accident involving a vehicle, SUV and motorbike in Bihar's Kaimur district. Simran Srivastava, a Bhojpuri actress, was also killed in the traffic accident.

    According to a Punjab Kesari report, The incident occurred on GT Road near Devkali village in the Mohania police station area on Sunday evening. Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said the deceased were identified on Monday, including Bhojpuri artist Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey. The other victims were named as Aanchal Tiwari, Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra, and Bagish Pandey.

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also condoled the incident and took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, ''Saddened by the death of people in a horrific road accident near Devkali on NH 2 in Mohania police station area of ​​Kaimur district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured.''

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
