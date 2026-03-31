R&B singer and actress Brandy was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In her speech, she recalled dreaming of the moment. Tributes came from Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds and Issa Rae, celebrating her iconic career in music and TV.

R&B singer and actress Brandy was felicitated with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 30. In an acceptance speech, Brandy said, "So this really happened, huh? I was just a little girl with a big dream, but growing up in Hollywood made those dreams feel close enough to touch; seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm ... 'I'm going to sing my way onto one of these stars.' And I did. That is what makes this moment so profound for me."

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A few hours after attending the ceremony, Brandy took to Instagram and celebrated the honour. "Seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm over my own life: 'I'm going to sing my way onto one of these stars.' And I did. I am beyond grateful. A star on the Walk of Fame is a definition of legacy.It doesn't just celebrate your success -- it cements your story. It doesn't just honor your work -- it immortalizes your light. It is a symbol that says: you didn't just arrive -- you endured. You didn't just dream -- you became. I didn't get here by myself.To every person who saw something in me before the world did...to every hand that reached for me when I was still reaching for myself...To every room that made space for me -- and even the ones that didn't...Thank you," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWhXs3sy2-T/

Tributes from Babyface and Issa Rae

Prior to taking the podium, Brandy was feted by guest speakers/friends Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Issa Rae. Edmonds, who worked with Brandy on 1995's Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, referenced that project -- which also featured one of the film's stars, Whitney Houston -- in his comments, as per Billboard. "When Whitney and I sat down, we went over a list of who we wanted to be on the album," said Babyface. "Yours was the first name that came up. 'I want Brandy,' she said, because you had one of the best voices she had ever heard. And I agreed. When we recorded that song ['Sittin' Up in My Room'] in my house ... I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I'm just here to say that for me, you have one of the best voices I've ever heard. You give one of the best feelings I've ever heard. The soul that's in your voice; the way you move your voice; you're like an athlete. No one can do it the way you do it. And there's always heart. With everything that you sing, you put your whole heart into it. That's what I appreciate about you most."

A Cultural Force On Screen

Beyond music, Brandy became a defining presence on television. From 1996 to 2001, she starred in the hit UPN sitcom Moesha, helping redefine representation for a generation and establishing herself as a cultural force beyond recording. Brandy later appeared in hit series such as Star, The Game, Queens, Drop Dead Diva, and Zoe Ever After, read an announcement note on Hollywood Walk of Fame site.

In 1997, personally selected by Whitney Houston to portray Cinderella in Disney's television adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brandy made history as the first African American actor to assume the iconic role. (ANI)