The original 'Boogie Woogie' trio—Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved, and Ravi Behl—reunited to promote 'De De Pyaar De 2'. They performed an impromptu dance to the film's viral song '3 Shaukk', featuring Meezaan Jaaferi, and did their signature step.

Wednesday turned out to be nostalgic for the fans of the popular dance reality show 'Boogie Woogie'. OG 'Boogie Woogie' gang Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved and Ravi Behl reunited to promote 'De De Pyaar De 2' film, which features Jaaved and his son Meezaan in key roles. The highlight of their reunion was their impromptu dance to the viral track '3 Shaukk' from the film. Meezaan's dance moves in the song have been winning widespread acclaim, and his new reel with the original 'Boogie Woogie' crew puts the cherry on top. https://www.instagram.com/p/DQt6xCXCBE1/?hl=en At the end of the clip, they all enacted the famous Boogie Woogie signature step.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Celebrity Reactions

Reacting to the video, actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Soo cool .. The OG s Boogie.. ing" Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "With the OGs"

About The Viral Track '3 Shaukk'

Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, the lyrics of this peppy track are penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra. The choreography, directed by Ganesh Acharya, adds an extra dose of energy to this party anthem.

Creators on the Song's Success

Talking about 3 Shaukk, singer and composer Avvy Sra said, "Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of De De Pyaar De 2 album and our fans will give it love all over again."

Lyricist Jaani shared, "This song is a pure vibe, it carries raw Punjabi energy with a modern touch. The response so far has been unreal, and now with De De Pyaar De 2, it's about to hit another level. This one is for everyone, who live life on their own beat."

About 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025. It stars Ajay Devgn, Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan in key roles.