The Assam BJP organised blood donation camps across the state as a tribute to singer Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary. Health Minister Ashok Singhal called it a 'befitting tribute'. Fans and organisations also held events to remember him.

The Assam BJP has organised blood donation camps across the state to mark Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary. The party had announced blood donation drives in its organisational districts as a tribute to the late singer.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal said the blood donation drive was a way to pay tribute to Garg, calling it a “befitting tribute” and “true ‘shraddhanjali’” to the singer.

Assam Minister Rameswar Teli also said the blood donation programme was a way of honouring the memory of Garg.

Tributes and Calls for Justice

Meanwhile, artistes and organisations across Assam gathered on Saturday to remember the music icon on his first death anniversary. Hundreds of fans, along with members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), family members and artistes, gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

People sang some of Garg’s popular songs and paid tribute to the singer.

At Zubeen Khetra, AASU Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya spoke about Garg’s death and the demand for justice. He said, “Today we are here to pay our respects to Zubeen Garg. One year has passed since the unexpected incident… Zubeen Garg must get justice.”

The Assam government has also organised a three-day programme through its Cultural Affairs Department to remember the singer. The programme began on September 17 and concluded on Saturday, September 19.

Remembering the Music Icon

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. He was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Garg became widely known outside Assam with “Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film ‘Gangster.’ He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career.