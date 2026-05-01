Film industry stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Aamir Khan celebrated Boman Irani's screenwriting initiative, Spiral Bound. The platform, which trains aspiring writers, recently crossed 2,000 members and 865 sessions.

On Thursday night, several members of the film industry gathered together under one roof to celebrate the success of veteran actor-filmmaker Boman Irani's initiative, Spiral Bound.

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During the 2020 lockdown, Boman began Spiral Bound, an initiative that trained aspiring screenwriters, and since then it has expanded globally. The mentoring platform recently crossed 2,000 members and completed 865 sessions, both online and offline. Honouring aspiring writers, Boman on Thursday evening hosted a special Spiral Bound gala, where his colleagues such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Aamir Khan marked their presence.

Bollywood Stars Hail Spiral Bound

Speaking to media, Abhishek said, "Our writers and scriptwriting are the most important foundation stone for filmmaking. We are very proud of Bomzy. We are very happy that he is doing this. It's important that people of the stature of Boman and the respectability that they command in the film industry step forward and show us the way to move forward and give writers the encouragement that they deserve."

Anil Kapoor also hailed Boman's initiative for writers. "I think that's the key for everything --Content and script writing. That's the toughest. A blank paper and writing a screenplay. I have a lot of respect. If I am standing here today, it's all because of the scripts which I was fortunate to be part of. This is a great endeavour which Boman is doing. The more the screenplay writers, the better it is for our film industry. That's what we need. I am so happy that Boman is doing this."

Aamir also extended his congratulations to Boman, saying, "I would like to congratulate Boman. He started a writing course and taught screenplay writing to the youngsters. I used to tell him that I want to join the class but it never happened. Today is my first chance."

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar also attended the special event. "Script is everything. Writers are coming in one common platform. I think it's wonderful. I am going to enjoy this evening. Boman, through Spiralbound, this initiative is wonderful. We definitely need a writer forum. This is incredible that so many writers are together in this one room," he hailed.

Global Reach and Future Commitment

This year's edition will also include participation from the Moscow Film Cluster, showing growing ties between Indian storytellers and international production spaces.

Boman Irani said the initiative remains close to his heart and he hopes it continues helping writers find their voice. "For me, this is a lifelong commitment. If Spiral Bound can help even a few writers find their voice and build meaningful careers, it's doing exactly what it was meant to do."