Comedian and 'Blue Bloods' actor Alex Duong has passed away at 42 after battling a rare form of cancer. His death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page, which noted he passed away peacefully surrounded by love and dear friends on Sunday.

Popular stand-up comedian Alex Duong, who is also known for his acting stint on 'Blue Bloods', has passed away. Alex breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 42, Variety reported. Duong's death was announced via a GoFundMe page. The page was set up in February 2025 to help the actor pay for medical expenses as he fought alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer that affected his sight.

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GoFundMe Page Announcement

"With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends," read an update post from the GoFundMe page. "He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain. [His wife] Christina and [daughter] Everest were able to see him last night, and he was alert enough to say goodbye to his little girl, whom he has treasured every moment since the day she was born. We are devastated, but so grateful for the support, prayers, and generosity you have all shown during this unimaginable time. Your continued support now means everything as Christina and Everest navigate the days ahead and arrange a beautiful celebration of his life," the post read.

Alex Duong's Film and TV Credits

Along with "Blue Bloods," Duong's other TV credits include "Everybody Hates Chris," "Mad TV," "Dexter," "Interns Anonymous," "Death Valley" and "The Young and the Restless." On the film side, Duong appeared in "Formosa Betrayed," "Ghetto Physics," "The Beyond" and "Sideways for Attention."

Comedy Community's Support

Last August, the Largo in Los Angeles hosted "The Alex Duong Has Cancer In His Eye Comedy Benefit Show," which featured comedians like Ronny Chieng, Andrea Jin and Atusko Okatsuka. (ANI)