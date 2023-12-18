Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Urfi Javed's Instagram account gets suspended again, 'I get notification that my post has violated guidelines'

    In her most recent Instagram update, Urfi Javed expressed her concerns regarding recurring glitches and suspensions plaguing her account.

    Urfi Javed, recognized by the title 'DIY Expert,' is renowned for her unique fashion preferences. The attention-grabbing self-designed outfits she confidently flaunts remain a subject of discourse, sparking conversations among both critics and admirers alike.The Bigg Boss OTT alumna, recently revealed the suspension of her Instagram account for alleged violations of community guidelines. This suspension is not an isolated incident, prompting Urfi Javed to address meta, Instagram's parent company, through a vehemently expressed note detailing her dissatisfaction.

    Posting different screenshots of her account being suspended she wrote in the caption, "How my 2023 looked liked 🪄 My account is facing major glitches , got dectivated theice in a week , my account status shows error and other professional dashboards shows error , everyday I get a notification that my post has violated guidelines and then again it’ll be reposted again , ( I receive the same notification for the same post everyday again and again ). Every time I post something the number of followers will go down significantly then increase again c then again go down . It’s like a roller coaster (this account ) Idk what to feel and how to react 🤷🏻‍♀️

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi Javed has undoubtedly established herself as a trendsetter. Each time she graces the paparazzi's lens, her daring fashion choices demand widespread attention. On the professional front, Urfi Javed has made notable appearances in several television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her breakthrough came with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, and she recently showcased her mischievous side as a contestant in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

