Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    Latest MCU movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India soon. Read for more information

     

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    'Wakanda Forever,' these two words will never be forgotten by a Black Panther fan. As a Black Panther fan, I realise that Wakanda Forever is more than simply a phrase. Marvel Studios funded and released their female-led superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. It is supposed to be a fitting homage to Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther from Black Panther, who died in 2020 after battling colon cancer).

    The picture, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a lot of money at the box office. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was developed on a $250 million budget and has grossed $820.1 million to far. The superhero flick will now be available on OTT.

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    When and where can you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT?
    The Hollywood film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT streaming platform. There have been speculations that the film would be available for streaming on January 20, 2023, but there has been no official confirmation. Aside from English, the film is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar has a massive slate for 2023, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a key part of it.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever box office report: 
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production began on June 29, 2021, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Marvel Entertainment released the film's official trailer, which has received over 39 million views. According to recent sources, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the highest-grossing female-led superhero picture of all time. The domestic box office profits for the film are estimated to be over $431.5 million, which is greater than Black Widow, Wonder Woman, and Captain Marvel. The MCU film grossed $183.65 million, $412.8 million, and $426.8 million, in that order.

    The storyline of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    The plot centres around the inhabitants of Wakanda. The people of Wakanda, led by Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), strive to safeguard their homeland from meddling and invading world powers while mourning the death of their beloved king T'Challa.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer 'Besharam Rang' a copy of this Pakistani soundtrack?

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever IMDb Rating
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb, as voted by 130K IMDb users.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rotten Tomatoes Rating
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received an 84% rating from 412 reviews from all audiences.
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release vma

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film' vma

    'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser is out; social media users say 'Isse kehte hai film'

    Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow vma

    Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I preview, date, time, venue, where to watch: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet vma

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet

    New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year vma

    New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year

    Daily Horoscope for January 3 2023 Sagittarius Libra Leo Virgo Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 2, 2023: Be careful Libra, Sagittarius; good day for Gemini

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon