Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

Latest MCU movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India soon. Read for more information

'Wakanda Forever,' these two words will never be forgotten by a Black Panther fan. As a Black Panther fan, I realise that Wakanda Forever is more than simply a phrase. Marvel Studios funded and released their female-led superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. It is supposed to be a fitting homage to Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther from Black Panther, who died in 2020 after battling colon cancer).

The picture, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a lot of money at the box office. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was developed on a $250 million budget and has grossed $820.1 million to far. The superhero flick will now be available on OTT.

When and where can you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT?

The Hollywood film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT streaming platform. There have been speculations that the film would be available for streaming on January 20, 2023, but there has been no official confirmation. Aside from English, the film is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Disney+ Hotstar has a massive slate for 2023, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a key part of it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever box office report:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production began on June 29, 2021, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Marvel Entertainment released the film's official trailer, which has received over 39 million views. According to recent sources, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the highest-grossing female-led superhero picture of all time. The domestic box office profits for the film are estimated to be over $431.5 million, which is greater than Black Widow, Wonder Woman, and Captain Marvel. The MCU film grossed $183.65 million, $412.8 million, and $426.8 million, in that order.

The storyline of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The plot centres around the inhabitants of Wakanda. The people of Wakanda, led by Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright), strive to safeguard their homeland from meddling and invading world powers while mourning the death of their beloved king T'Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever IMDb Rating

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb, as voted by 130K IMDb users.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received an 84% rating from 412 reviews from all audiences.

