BJP's Kirit Somaiya has written to the FRRO, urging them to oppose a writ petition filed by Imran Khan, a US national and OCI cardholder, in the Bombay High Court. He seeks to continue proceedings for a Look Out Circular and OCI cancellation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has written to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, urging authorities to oppose a writ petition filed by Imran Khan before the Bombay High Court and continue proceedings related to a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

In his letter dated October 18, 2026, addressed to Somaiya Vinayak Munde, FRRO Mumbai, Somaiya referred to a writ petition filed by Imran Khan, described in the letter as a US national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. The petition, numbered 36271 of 2026, challenges a Leave India Notice dated October 14, 2026.

Somaiya stated that he had previously submitted complaints to Mumbai Police officials, the Gamdevi Police Station, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and the Immigration Division of the Bureau of Immigration regarding Khan's participation in a political protest in Mumbai on October 10.

He wrote on X, "I wrote to FRRO & Home Ministry, that OCI card of Imran Khan must be cancelled" I wrote to FRRO & Home Ministry, that OCI card of Imran Khan must be cancelled https://t.co/ZTVBUYBHpd — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 18, 2026

Details of the Protest

According to the letter, Somaiya learnt from media reports and videos that Imran Khan had participated in an agitation at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, organised by the group Hum Bharat Ke Log. “On Saturday, 10th October, 2026, I learnt from news reports and from videos circulating in the media that Mr. Imran Khan Pal, a national of the United States of America holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, had participated in the agitation held at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai by the group Hum Bharat Ke Log in support of the CJI's agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner of India,” the letter reads.

The letter states that no police permission had been granted for the gathering. It further alleges that Khan addressed the media at the site, stating, "I am here as a citizen ... that's why I'm here", and was detained by Mumbai Police along with other participants.

Complaints Filed by Somaiya

Somaiya said he had communicated the matter to senior Mumbai Police officials on October 10 and submitted a written complaint to the Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police on October 12. He also stated that a complaint was lodged at Gamdevi Police Station.

“On 12th October, 2026, I submitted a written complaint to the Commissioner of Police and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and lodged a written complaint at Gamdevi Police Station, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred,” he added.

Requests Made in the Letter

In his letter, Somaiya referred to the FIR registered at Gamdevi Police Station, the Leave India Notice issued by the FRRO on October 14, and a show-cause notice dated October 17, 2026, issued under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955. He requested the FRRO to place the relevant documents and supporting material before the officers representing the Union of India and the FRRO in the writ petition.

Somaiya further requested the authorities to maintain the request for a Look Out Circular against Imran Khan so that the authorities could be informed of any attempt by him to leave India otherwise than in compliance with the notice, should the High Court decline interim relief.

The letter also asks the FRRO to continue proceedings under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955, upon receipt of Khan's reply, and to pass a reasoned order irrespective of the outcome of the writ petition.

In the letter, Somaiya requested that the communication and its enclosures be placed before the officers representing the Union of India and the FRRO in the case. He also asked to be informed of the action taken.

The matter relates to Imran Khan's challenge before the Bombay High Court to the Leave India Notice issued by the FRRO on October 14, 2026. The allegations and requests mentioned above are contained in Somaiya's letter. (ANI)