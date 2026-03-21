BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana lauds 'Dhurandhar 2' for promoting nationalism, amid controversy. While Congress leaders call it propaganda, filmmakers like S.S. Rajamouli and RGV have praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer for its storytelling.

BJP MP on 'Dhurandhar 2' and Nationalism

Amid ongoing discussions around the film 'Dhurandhar 2', BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana weighed in on the controversy, emphasising themes of nationalism and public sentiment reflected through cinema. "Look, the people who were in power earlier had only one agenda, divide and rule. It was never part of their agenda that the nation comes first... love for the country, the spirit to sacrifice one's life for the country," Khatana said while speaking to ANI. He added that films like 'Dhurandhar 2' indicate a shift in audience preference towards realism and patriotism.

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"So, through movies like this, it becomes clear that the people of the country, the youth, want to stay close to truth and reality. And every citizen should have the passion to lay down their life for the nation," he said.

Political Reactions and Controversy

The political remarks come at a time when the film is receiving mixed reactions from both public and industry figures. While many moviegoers have praised the action-packed sequel starring Ranveer Singh, the film has also sparked debate in some circles, with a few political voices questioning its messaging.

Recently, Congress MP Tariq Anwar criticised 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' calling it a hate-driven film aligned with the BJP's agenda to target a community and create division. He warned such narratives could benefit Pakistan and promote communal discord.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai also termed it "propaganda", questioning its funding and censor approval, and demanded a ban. He defended Muslims as contributors to society.

However, former J&K DGP S.P. Vaid defended the film, saying it portrays harsh but factual realities about gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he had not seen the movie, and a film should be made for knowledge and entertainment.He said if a film targets a community, such films "vitiate the atmosphere"

"I have not seen the movie. But I believe that when you make a film, it should be for knowledge and entertainment... But there are a few people in our country who make such propaganda films to earn some money. They show only hatred against one particular community... Such films are made to vitiate the atmosphere," he told ANI.

Industry Divided Over Sequel

Prakash Raj Questions Praise

Recently, actor Prakash Raj also publicly questioned the wave of praise coming from leading South Indian stars for director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Prakash Raj responded to a user's post on X, highlighting that actors Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu had all praised the film, while asking whether any Bollywood stars had done the same. Reacting to the tweet, Raj wrote, "Signs of obligations are spreading to the South too... #justasking," prompting backlash from social media users.

Filmmakers and Actors Laud 'The Revenge'

On the other hand, the film has received strong backing from industry stalwarts. Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli praised the sequel, calling it an improvement over the original.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, he wrote that Dhurandhar-2: The Revenge "surpassed the original in both scale and soul," highlighting its writing, performances, and emotional depth.

Rajamouli particularly lauded Ranveer Singh for his performance, noting that he "mesmerized" audiences by portraying dual shades in his roles as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. He also commended R. Madhavan for effectively conveying "the helplessness and frustration of a nation." I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described the film as a "verdict" on contemporary cinema, urging filmmakers to prioritise storytelling over visual spectacle.

Actor Preity Zinta also praised director Aditya Dhar's vision and Singh's performance, calling it "stunning" and applauding the actor's range and sincerity.

About 'Dhurandhar 2'

Released on March 19, 'Dhurandhar 2' builds on the success of its predecessor, which emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The sequel follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he infiltrates a complex terror network, navigating a darker and more intense narrative. The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, further expanding the franchise's cinematic universe. (ANI)