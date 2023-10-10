Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bipasha Basu weight loss journey: Actress all set to shed pregnancy weight in 'most healthy way'

    Bipasha Basu recently took to her official Instagram handle to share an inspiring gym video. "I am loving myself and my body in every stage of my life. Trying to be kind to myself," Basu wrote in an Instagram post.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Bipasha Basu welcomed her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover in November 2022, and is now enjoying motherhood. Devi, their daughter, is around 10 months old, and Bipasha makes the most of every time with her. While she enjoys spending time with her kid, Bipasha is determined not to jeopardise her health and fitness. Bipasha recently provided a sneak peek of her gruelling gym programme as she attempts to lose postpartum weight and stay in shape.

    Bipasha Basu recently shared a fantastic workout video on her official Instagram account. She was spotted working out vigorously. “Mamma’s weight loss journey!!! The struggle is real !!! But nothing is impossible …slow and steady and in the most healthy way. I am loving myself and my body in every stage of my life … trying to be kind to myself. Reminding myself I have just given birth to another human being … it’s like a superpower on its own. Proud to be a healthy happy mamma,” she wrote in the caption.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Bipasha Basu’s followers rallied in the comments section to offer motivation and support. One of them wrote, “You have been an inspiration to so many people. Believe in yourself, and you will be there where you want to be,” while another said that she is “very inspiring.”

    Bipasha and Karan have recently made numerous public appearances since the birth of their child. The new mother also received a lot of trolls because of her postpartum weight gain. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Devi will be born on November 12, 2022, to Bipasha and Karan. During a live conversation with Neha Dhupia a while back, the actress disclosed that they conceived Devi through IVF but discovered three days later that she had two holes in her heart. She reported that the child required a six-hour procedure to repair a ventricular septal defect (VSD).

