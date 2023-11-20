Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift beats Drake’s record of most awards won (Complete winners list)

    Here's the complete winners list of the Billboard Music Awards 2023 held on November 19, 2023. The top winner was Morgan Wallen, with 11 wins, while Taylor Swift was the biggest female winner, adding 10 prizes.

    Billboard Music Awards 2023 Taylor Swift beats Drake record of most awards won (Complete winners list)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    The highly anticipated Billboard Music Awards winners list is at last available. On November 19, 2023, the yearly event took place, and over 71 categories of artists were recognised. The event was open to participants from November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023. With 20 categories, Taylor Swift topped the nominees list. SZA and Morgan Wallen each received 17 nods after that. This is the complete winner's list.

    ARTIST AWARDS

    Top Artist

    Drake

    Luke Combs

    Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top New Artist

    Bailey Zimmerman

    Ice Spice

    Jelly Roll

    Peso Pluma

    WINNER: Zach Bryan

    Top Male Artist

    Drake

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    The Weeknd

    Zach Bryan

    Top Female Artist

    Beyoncé

    Miley Cyrus

    Olivia Rodrigo

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Duo/Group

    Eslabon Armado

    Fifty Fifty

    WINNER: Fuerza Regida

    Grupo Frontera

    Metallica

    Top Billboard 200 Artist

    Drake

    Luke Combs

    Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist

    Drake

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

    Ashley Gorley

    Jack Antonoff

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Zach Bryan

    Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

    Jack Antonoff

    WINNER: Joey Moi

    Metro Boomin

    Taylor Swift

    Zach Bryan

    Top Streaming Songs Artist

    Drake

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    Taylor Swift

    Zach Bryan

    Top Radio Songs Artist

    Miley Cyrus

    Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    The Weeknd

    Top Song Sales Artist

    Jason Aldean

    Miley Cyrus

    Morgan Wallen

    Oliver Anthony Music

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

    Bad Bunny

    Morgan Wallen

    SZA

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

    Bad Bunny

    Ed Sheeran

    NewJeans

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    The Weeknd

    Top R&B Artist

    Beyoncé

    Chris Brown

    Rihanna

    WINNER: SZA

     

    The Weeknd

    Top R&B Male Artist

    Chris Brown

    Miguel

    WINNER: The Weeknd

    Top R&B Female Artist

    Beyoncé

    Rihanna

    WINNER: SZA

    Top R&B Touring Artist

    WINNER: Beyoncé

    Bruno Mars

    The Weeknd

    Top Rap Artist

    21 Savage

    WINNER: Drake

    Lil Baby

    Metro Boomin

    Travis Scott

    Top Rap Male Artist

    21 Savage

    WINNER: Drake

    Travis Scott

    Top Rap Female Artist

    Doja Cat

    Ice Spice

    WINNER: Nicki Minaj

    Top Rap Touring Artist

    50 Cent

    WINNER: Drake

    Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

    Top Country Artist

    Bailey Zimmerman

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    Taylor Swift

    Zach Bryan

    Top Country Male Artist

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    Zach Bryan

    Top Country Female Artist

    Lainey Wilson

    Megan Moroney

    WINNER: Taylor Swift

    Top Country Duo/Group

    Old Dominion

    Parmalee

    WINNER: Zac Brown Band

    Top Country Touring Artist

    George Strait

    Luke Combs

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen

    Top Rock Artist

    Jelly Roll

    Noah Kahan

    Stephen Sanchez

    Steve Lacy

    WINNER: Zach Bryan

    Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

    WINNER: Arctic Monkeys

    Foo Fighters

    Metallica

    Top Rock Touring Artist

    WINNER: Coldplay

    Depeche Mode

    Elton John

    Top Latin Artist

    WINNER: Bad Bunny

    Eslabon Armado

    Fuerza Regida

    Karol G

    Peso Pluma

    Top Latin Male Artist

    WINNER: Bad Bunny

    Peso Pluma

    Rauw Alejandro

    Top Latin Female Artist

    WINNER: Karol G

    ROSALÍA

    Shakira

    Top Latin Duo/Group

    Eslabon Armado

    WINNER: Fuerza Regida

    Grupo Frontera

    Top Latin Touring Artist

    Daddy Yankee

    WINNER: Karol G

    RBD

    Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

    Jimin

    WINNER: NewJeans

    Stray Kids

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER

    TWICE

    Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

    WINNER: BLACKPINK

    SUGA

    TWICE

    Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

    WINNER: Burna Boy

    Libianca

    Rema

    Tems

    Wizkid

    Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    WINNER: Beyoncé

    Calvin Harris

    David Guetta

    Drake

    Tiësto

    Top Christian Artist

    Brandon Lake

    Elevation Worship

    for KING & COUNTRY

    WINNER: Lauren Daigle

    Phil Wickham

    Top Gospel Artist

    CeCe Winans

    Elevation Worship

    WINNER: Kanye West

    Kirk Franklin

    Maverick City Music

    ALBUM AWARDS

    Top Billboard 200 Album

    Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

    Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    SZA, SOS

    Taylor Swift, Midnights

    Top Soundtrack

    WINNER: Barbie: The Album

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

    ELVIS

    Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Top R&B Album

    Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

    Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

    Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

    Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    WINNER: SZA, SOS

    Top Rap Album

    WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

    Future, I Never Liked You

    Lil Baby, It’s Only Me

    Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    Travis Scott, UTOPIA

    Top Country Album

    Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

    Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

    Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

    Top Rock Album

    HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

    Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

    Noah Kahan, Stick Season

    Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    WINNER: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

    Top Latin Album

    WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

    Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

    Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

    Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

    Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

    Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

    Jimin, FACE

    NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

    WINNER: Stray Kids, 5-STAR

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

    TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

    Top Dance/Electronic Album

    WINNER: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

    Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

    ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

    Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

    Tiësto, DRIVE

    Top Christian Album

    WINNER: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

    Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

    CAIN, Rise Up

    Elevation Worship, LION

    Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

    Top Gospel Album

    Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

    WINNER: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

    Tye Tribbett, All Things New

    Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

    Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

    SONG AWARDS

    Top Hot 100 Song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    SZA, “Kill Bill”

    Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    Top Streaming Song

    Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    SZA, “Kill Bill”

    Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Radio Song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    WINNER: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”

    Top Selling Song

    Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

    Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”

    Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

    Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”

    WINNER: Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    Top Collaboration

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    WINNER: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top Billboard Global 200 Song

    WINNER: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    SZA, “Kill Bill”

    Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    Harry Styles, “As It Was”

    WINNER: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top R&B Song

    Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    Miguel, “Sure Thing”

    The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    WINNER: SZA, “Kill Bill”

    SZA, “Snooze”

    Top Rap Song

    Coi Leray, “Players”

    WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

    Gunna, “fukumean”

    Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

    Toosii, “Favorite Song”

    Top Country Song

    Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

    Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

    WINNER: Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

    Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Rock Song

    Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

    Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

    Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

    Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

    WINNER: Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Latin Song

    WINNER: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

    Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

    Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”

    Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

    Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

    Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

    Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”

    Jimin, “Like Crazy”

    WINNER: Jung Kook ft. Latto, “Seven”

    NewJeans, “Ditto”

    NewJeans, “OMG”

    Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

    Ayra Starr, “Rush”

    Libianca, “People”

    Oxlade, “KU LO SA”

    WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

    Top Dance/Electronic Song

    Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

    David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

    WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”

    Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

    Top Christian Song

    WINNER: Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

    Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”

    for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”

    Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”

    Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

    Top Gospel Song

    WINNER: CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

    Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”

    Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”

    Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

    Chart Achievement Award

    WINNER: Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
